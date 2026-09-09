Automotive Adhesives Market worth $12.36 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Adhesives Market size was USD 9.27 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 12.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 292 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 273 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Automotive Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.27 billion

USD 9.27 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.36 billion

USD 12.36 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.91%

Automotive Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

The automotive adhesives market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, supported by advancements in adhesive chemistry and the shift toward lightweight and electrified vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting adhesives to improve structural performance, reduce vehicle weight, and simplify assembly processes, making them valuable across body, interior, exterior, powertrain, and battery applications. Growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, electric mobility, material integration, and manufacturing automation further strengthens the role of automotive adhesives as an essential bonding solution, supporting broad industrial adoption.

Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive adhesives market in 2025, accounting for a share of 59.3%, in terms of value.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the overall automotive adhesives market, accounting for a share of 70.7% in 2025.

By resin type, the polyurethane segment led the overall automotive adhesives market, accounting for a share of 30.6% in 2025.

The power train segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.45%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., and H.B. Fuller Company are identified as key players in the global automotive adhesives market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

DELO Industrial Adhesives, Master Bond Inc., and Permabond, among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the automotive adhesives market.

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The growing use of advanced materials is creating a distinct requirement for compatible automotive adhesive systems. Modern vehicles increasingly incorporate materials selected for specific strength, durability, appearance, corrosion resistance, or weight characteristics. These materials often have different surface properties, thermal expansion rates, and joining requirements. Adhesives provide manufacturers with greater flexibility when assembling such material combinations because bonding does not require the same physical joining conditions as processes such as welding. Adhesive suppliers are developing formulations with improved adhesion to plastics, composites, coated metals, and other automotive substrates. Better surface preparation and primer technologies are also expanding material compatibility. As vehicle manufacturers continue diversifying their material choices, adhesive selection is becoming an important part of assembly engineering. This material shift is supporting demand for automotive adhesives with broader substrate compatibility and consistent performance across complex vehicle assemblies.

By vehicle type, the LCV segment held the second-largest share of the automotive adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025.

The LCV segment held the second-largest share in the automotive adhesives industry, in terms of value, in 2025, with fleet-oriented vehicle production supporting adhesive consumption. Delivery vans, service vehicles, and other commercial fleets require consistent manufacturing processes that support high output and repeatable quality. Adhesives can contribute to faster assembly by reducing the number of separate joining operations required for selected components. Their application can also support automated dispensing across repeated production cycles, helping manufacturers maintain consistent material placement. This is particularly valuable for LCV programs produced in large batches for logistics, retail, maintenance, and service operations. As fleet operators expand standardized vehicle purchases, manufacturers are placing greater focus on efficient production methods. Adhesive systems that support automated application, controlled curing, and repeatable bonding performance are therefore gaining relevance within LCV assembly lines.

By resin type, the epoxy segment accounted for the second-largest share of the automotive adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025.

The epoxy resin type accounted for the second-largest share in the automotive adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025, supported by growing use in battery electric vehicles. Epoxy adhesives are relevant for battery pack components because they can bond enclosure parts while providing electrical insulation. Their use can help secure battery modules and support components within spaces. Thermal management is another area, with specially designed epoxy systems helping maintain controlled heat movement around battery parts. Demand for battery safety and component positioning is encouraging manufacturers to select adhesive materials with consistent bonding performance. As electric vehicle production expands across commercial platforms, epoxy suppliers are developing formulations suited to battery assembly processes. This application is creating a growth path for epoxy adhesives.

By application, the paintshop segment held the second-largest market share in 2025.

The paintshop application accounted for the second-largest share in the automotive adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025. Paintshop operations are driving adhesive demand through bonding of exterior trim, emblems, badges, decorative elements, protective components, and glass-related parts after coating stages. Adhesives support clean attachment while preserving painted surfaces and vehicle appearance. Their use enables manufacturers to limit visible fasteners, helping create smooth body designs demanded by vehicle brands. Paintshop processes require products that remain stable across curing temperatures and handling steps. Adhesive suppliers are developing formulations compatible with coated metals, plastics, composites, and painted substrates. Growing model variety increases demand for bonding solutions for different vehicle designs, surface finishes, and production layouts across passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

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Europe was the second-largest market for automotive adhesives, in terms of value, in 2025.

Europe held the second-largest share of the global automotive adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2025, with advanced manufacturing automation supporting wider adhesive adoption across vehicle plants. European automotive factories increasingly use robotic dispensing, automated inspection, controlled curing, and digital production systems to improve process accuracy. Automotive adhesives fit well with these systems because dispensing equipment can control bead size, placement, and material volume with high consistency. Automated application also supports repeatable assembly across large production runs and multiple vehicle platforms. Adhesive manufacturers are developing products compatible with robotic equipment, shorter processing cycles, and automated quality checks. Greater automation across European assembly facilities is creating demand for adhesive grades designed for controlled application and predictable curing. This trend strengthens the role of adhesives within modern automotive production systems.

Key Players

Leading players in the automotive adhesives companies include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema S.A. (France), H.B. Fuller Company (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), among others.

Investment Funding

The automotive adhesives market is witnessing steady investment activity, driven by capacity expansions, product innovation, electric vehicle (EV) development, lightweighting initiatives, and regional manufacturing investments. Manufacturers are investing in high-performance structural adhesives, battery bonding technologies, thermal management solutions, and advanced curing systems to meet growing demand from passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle manufacturers. Investment is also increasing in lightweight, low-emission, and high-durability adhesive solutions as automakers focus on vehicle weight reduction, battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, and improved vehicle durability.

Revenue Shift

The automotive adhesives market is undergoing a revenue shift from conventional mechanical fastening and general-purpose bonding toward higher-value adhesive solutions used in electric vehicles, lightweight vehicle structures, battery packs, body-in-white applications, and interior and exterior components. The global automotive adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 9.27 billion in 2026 to USD 12.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.91%. Growth is increasingly supported by structural adhesives, polyurethane (PU) adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and acrylic adhesives that provide high strength, durability, vibration resistance, and compatibility with mixed-material vehicle structures. Much of the revenue expansion is expected to come from advanced adhesives for battery assembly, multi-material bonding, lightweight vehicle construction, and thermal management, while conventional bonding applications continue to develop at a comparatively slower pace.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the automotive adhesives market continue to support portfolio expansion, technology development, regional manufacturing capabilities, and stronger access to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers. Activity during 2021-2026 has been driven by acquisitions and strategic investments in structural adhesives, battery bonding, lightweighting, and specialty automotive adhesive technologies, with companies prioritizing electric vehicle applications and value-added bonding solutions. Manufacturers are also pursuing acquisitions to strengthen their formulation capabilities, expand automotive product portfolios, and increase exposure to high-growth applications such as battery systems, advanced vehicle structures, and multi-material assembly.

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