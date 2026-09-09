Data Center Energy Storage Systems Market worth $10.48 billion in 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Energy Storage Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2026 to USD 10.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Browse 150 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 270 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Data Center Energy Storage Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Data Center Energy Storage Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: 5.17 billion

5.17 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: 10.48 billion

10.48 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 12.5%

Data Center Energy Storage Systems Market Trends & Insights:

Energy storage systems are becoming more important for data center operations as these centers need to reinforce their power infrastructure in response to changing power capacity demands, as well as different types of data centers and industry verticals. The demand for energy storage systems is driven by the growth in the number of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers, as companies from the BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, e-commerce & retail, and IT & telecommunications verticals increasingly rely on a stable digital infrastructure. The rapid development of AI and cloud solutions brings about an increasing need for extra data center facilities and, thus, reliable power sources. At the same time, constraints on grid availability push providers to look for onsite energy solutions for the construction or development of their data centers. The rise of popularity of renewable energy makes energy storage interesting in the light of bigger energy strategies of data centers.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By energy storage technology, the supercapacitor energy storage systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2026 to 2032.

By data center type, the cloud & hyperscale data centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% between 2026 and 2032.

By enterprise vertical, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the renewable integration & grid services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2026 to 2032.

By power capacity, the 5-20 MW segment is expected to dominate the market.

By component and management system, energy storage device is expected to dominate the market.

Tesla; Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.; LG Energy Solution; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.; and Panasonic Holdings Corporation were identified as some of the leading players in the data center energy storage systems market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

ZincFive, Inc.; Active Power Inc.; and Skeleton Technologies, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs because they identify niche gaps early and deliver solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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Data center energy storage systems provide data center operators with a means of storing electricity and making it available when needed, helping maintain continuity of operations and providing greater flexibility in managing the facility's power requirements. As data center infrastructure continues to evolve, these systems are being considered alongside other critical power infrastructure rather than solely as a backup measure. The market is gaining momentum from the increasing development of hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers, which are expanding to support growing demand for cloud platforms, AI services, digital applications, and data-intensive business activities. The increasing concentration of computing capacity within large facilities is raising the importance of having dependable and readily available power resources, particularly where interruptions can affect large volumes of digital services and customers. At the same time, data center operators are seeking greater flexibility in managing electricity demand as facilities become more power-intensive and grid infrastructure faces capacity constraints. Energy storage is, therefore, gaining relevance as operators look to strengthen onsite power capabilities while supporting more efficient use of available electricity. The transition toward cleaner energy sources is providing another area of opportunity, as data center operators increasingly incorporate renewable electricity into their energy strategies and require greater flexibility to manage its availability. Continued investment in new data center capacity, expansion of existing facilities, and increasing emphasis on power resilience are consequently creating sustained demand for energy storage systems.

By data center type, the cloud & hyperscale data centers segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, throughout the forecast period.

Cloud & hyperscale data centers are likely to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, supported by the large-scale presence of these facilities and their substantial reliance on continuous and reliable power. The growing use of cloud computing, AI, digital services, and data-intensive applications is encouraging the development and expansion of large-scale data center facilities. As cloud and hyperscale facilities operate with significant computing capacity and increasingly power-intensive workloads, maintaining reliable power availability becomes particularly important. Energy storage systems support these facilities by providing backup power, improving power reliability, managing electricity demand, and providing flexibility in energy use. The scale and power requirements of these facilities also create greater opportunities for energy storage deployment compared to smaller data center environments. The extensive use of cloud and hyperscale infrastructure and its increasing power requirements are, therefore, supporting substantial demand for ESS, enabling this segment to account for the largest share of the data center type market.

By application, the extended backup power (UPS companion) segment is estimated to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The extended backup power (UPS companion) segment, by application, is likely to hold the largest share of the data center energy storage systems industry over the forecast period, driven by the fundamental need for continuous and reliable power across data center operations. Data centers support critical digital services and applications that require uninterrupted operation, making protection against power interruptions an essential requirement. While UPS systems provide immediate power continuity, energy storage systems can complement them by extending the duration for which backup power can be maintained, providing additional time during prolonged interruptions or until alternative power sources become available. As data centers expand and their power requirements increase, the importance of dependable backup power also increases. This creates sustained demand for energy storage systems that can support longer-duration power availability and improve overall power resilience. The critical requirement for continuous data center operations and the need to maintain power availability during extended interruptions are, therefore, driving widespread ESS adoption for extended backup power applications, supporting its largest share among other applications

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North America is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

North America is likely to account for the largest share of the data center energy storage systems market, supported by its established data center infrastructure and strong demand for cloud computing, AI, digital services, and data-intensive applications. The region has a substantial base of enterprise, cloud, hyperscale, and colocation data centers, while continued investment in AI and digital infrastructure is encouraging further expansion. As data centers become larger and more power-intensive, operators face increasing requirements for reliable power availability and effective management of electricity demand. This is supporting the adoption of energy storage systems across applications such as backup power, power quality, and demand management. The region's mature data center ecosystem also provides an established customer base and supporting infrastructure for the deployment of energy storage solutions. The combination of a large existing data center base, continued expansion of high-power computing infrastructure, and increasing requirements for reliable and flexible power is, therefore, supporting North America's largest share of the data center energy storage systems market.

Key Players

Leading players in the data center energy storage systems companies are including Tesla (US), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Investment Funding

Between 2019 and 2026, the market experienced notable fluctuations in both deal volume and total funding. Starting at USD 2.96 billion across three deals in 2019, funding declined to USD 0.72 billion in 2020 while keeping the same deal count of three. In 2021, funding rose to USD 1.80 billion from one deal, before hitting a low point in 2022 at USD 0.02 billion across one deal. Deal volume rebounded sharply in 2023 with four deals bringing funding to USD 1.28 billion. The market then transitioned into a period of higher capital deployment per transaction. In 2024, total funding grew to USD 2.78 billion across two deals, followed by a major surge to a peak of USD 9.68 billion in 2025 across two deals. By 2026, total deal volume increased back to four deals, while overall funding moderated to USD 3.91 billion.

Revenue Shift

The global data center energy storage systems market is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2026 to USD 10.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.5%. Data center energy storage systems are becoming an important part of data center power infrastructure, helping operators maintain power availability, improve resilience, and manage changing energy requirements. Their use is expanding beyond backup power to include peak demand management, renewable energy integration, and other power-support applications. Market growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of data centers to support AI, cloud computing, digital services, and growing data volumes. Increasing power requirements, pressure on grid infrastructure, and the need for reliable electricity are encouraging operators to strengthen onsite power capabilities. At the same time, growing renewable energy adoption and modernization of existing data centers are creating additional opportunities for energy storage deployment.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions support the growth of the data center energy storage systems market by enabling companies to expand their product portfolios, access new technologies, enter additional geographic markets, and strengthen customer and distribution networks. Acquisitions can also help companies gain specialized capabilities in energy storage, energy management, and power infrastructure without developing them internally. As data center power requirements continue to increase, these activities allow market participants to respond more quickly to emerging demand and strengthen their competitive position, thereby supporting broader adoption and development of energy storage solutions.

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