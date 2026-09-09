Leggett Dynamics Showcases Award-Finalist Innovations at Automotive News Congress in Detroit

Mid-Class Massage System & Smart Brushless Motor Named Finalist For 2026 Automotive News PACE & PACE Pilot Awards

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics will showcase two next-generation comfort and motion technologies at the 50th Automotive News Congress, September 29-30 in Detroit, Michigan. Both innovations have been named finalists for 2026 Automotive News awards, recognizing the company's commitment to developing innovative comfort and motion solutions that address the evolving needs of automakers and consumers.

Leggett Dynamics' Mid-Class Massage System has been named a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Award, while the company's Smart Brushless Motor has been named a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award.

During the 50th Automotive News Congress event, attendees are invited to visit Leggett Dynamics' showcase to explore both technologies firsthand and connect with the team behind their development. The showcase will offer a closer look at the Mid-Class Massage System and Smart Brushless Motor and their applications for the next generation of vehicle seating.

"Automakers continue to balance innovation, speed and cost while preparing for the next generation of vehicles," said Julien Rea, Vice President of Global Innovation and Engineering at Leggett Dynamics. "Our innovations reflect our commitment to helping customers bring differentiated technologies to market faster. We are honored to be recognized by Automotive News for both innovations."

About Leggett Dynamics' Mid-Class Massage System

The Mid-Class Massage System is a breakthrough comfort innovation that expands premium massage technology beyond the luxury vehicle segment. Now in production with a global OEM, the system uses the Coanda effect to create a distinctive massage experience while eliminating electronics and moving parts, reducing complexity and cost.

About Leggett Dynamics' Smart Brushless Motor

The Smart Brushless Motor addresses the industry's shift toward software-defined vehicles and centralized vehicle architectures. The solution supports scalable integration across multiple seat configurations, enables direct communication between the vehicle-level ECU and individual actuators and reduces wiring, weight and complexity. The result is a quieter, smoother seating adjustment, faster memory recall and greater flexibility for future vehicle platforms.

In addition to the 50th Automotive News Congress, Leggett Dynamics will showcase these innovations at the Automotive Design & In-Cabin Expo in Novi, Michigan (October 27-29, Booth A200) and the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfsburg, Germany (October 27-29, Hall IZB1 Stand 1430). Beyond these showcases, Leggett Dynamics President Marinela Cirstea will participate in a fireside chat at the American Automotive Summit on September 16, 2026, to discuss the critical role of supplier-partners in innovating the next-generation of in-cabin experiences.

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) and a manufacturer of residential, industrial and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live and move.

Link to Press Kit: Automotive News Congress

Media Contact:

Allison Vincent

Director of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: allison.vincent@leggett.com

Phone: +1 313.847.6331

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@leggett.com

SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamics-showcases-award-finalist-innovations-at-automotive-news-congress-in-det-1216926