Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods to Participate in Fruit Attraction 2026 Conference in Madrid, Spain

VANCOUVER, BC, AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce its participation in Fruit Attraction 2026 being held in Madrid, Spain and taking place from October 6th to October 8th.

As one of the world's leading international trade shows for the fruit and vegetable industry, Fruit Attraction 2026 provides a dynamic platform for global business development, collaboration, and innovation. Organto and its operating subsidiary, the New Fruit Group ("NFG"), have a strong history with the event, having attended in past years to build key partnerships, deepen relationships with suppliers and customers, and showcase its expanding global capabilities while identifying opportunities for strategic partnerships.

Organized by IFEMA Madrid and FEPEX, the 18th edition of Fruit Attraction is expected to bring together more than 2,400 exhibiting companies from over 150 countries across approximately 78,000 square meters of exhibition space and attract more than 120,000 industry professionals.

Organto and NFG's leadership and commercial teams will attend the event to meet with retail customers and supply partners and explore strategic initiatives that support the Company's continued rapid growth. Visitors are invited to meet the Organto and NFG teams at Stand B11 in Hall 12.

"As we expand our integrated ecosystem and our product and customer portfolios, Fruit Attraction provides an important opportunity to reconnect with existing partners, engage with potential new partners, explore market opportunities and strengthen our supply chain capabilities," commented Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and CEO of Organto. "Over the past several years, we have made significant progress in scaling our business, particularly across logistics and operations, which we believe positions us to support continued growth."

Backed by a capital-efficient business model and category expertise in fresh organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, Organto and NFG believe they are well positioned to benefit from growing demand in these categories. The global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach approximately US$1 trillion by 20341, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2025 to 20341, driven by increasing consumer awareness, retailer sustainability commitments and regulatory support for traceable food systems. Amid inflationary pressure, supply chain consolidation and tightening ESG standards, Organto's integrated ecosystem delivered year-over-year sales growth of approximately 73% through the second quarter of 2026 and positive EBITDA2, compared with an EBITDA2 loss in the prior-year period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Precedence Research. Organic Food and Beverages Market Size, Growth, Trends, Report (2025-2034). Last updated Nov 6, 2025. The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted gross profit and EBITDA. We hedge currencies for certain product categories where either the supply or sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. The gains and losses from these hedging activities are combined with gross profit to determine adjusted gross profit. We also refer to EBITDA, which is Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These two measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

For more information contact:

info@organto.com

John Rathwell

647 629 0018

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that attending the Fruit Attraction in Madrid will further existing and potential new business relationships; Organto's belief that over the past number of years it has made significant progress scaling its business, particularly across logistics and operations, which the Company believes positions it well to support continued strong growth in the future; Organto's belief that backed by a capital-efficient business model and strong category expertise in fresh organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand in these categories; Organto's belief that the global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach around US $1 trillion by 20341, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2025 to 20341, driven by increasing consumer awareness, retailer sustainability commitments and regulatory support for traceable food systems; Organto's belief that amid a period of inflationary pressures, supply chain consolidation and tightening ESG standards, the Company's model has delivered strong sales in 2026 with year over year growth through the second quarter of approximately 73% and positive EBITDA; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; the timing of the expected launch and duration of the marketing campaign to be facilitated by Machai; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-to-participate-in-fruit-attraction-2026-conference-in-ma-1218478