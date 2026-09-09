Combined company brings together more than 460 employees, approximately 260,000 square feet of certified manufacturing space and complementary building solutions under the MODUS Structures brand

Crossfield, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - MODUS Structures Inc. ("MODUS") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ROC Modular Inc. ("ROC"), bringing together two established Canadian modular construction businesses. The combined company will operate under the MODUS Structures brand and, based on its workforce, manufacturing footprint and breadth of capabilities, will be one of the largest modular construction companies in Canada.

The combination creates an integrated platform with more than 460 employees and approximately 260,000 square feet of certified manufacturing space across three facilities in Crossfield and Bow Island, Alberta. MODUS and ROC will bring together complementary design, engineering, project-delivery and manufacturing expertise, allowing the combined company to support a wider range of customers and project types while balancing production across a larger operating footprint.

MODUS has more than 20 years of experience delivering off-site buildings for government, institutional, education, continuing-care, housing, commercial and industrial customers. ROC adds award-winning permanent modular and industrial capabilities, including social and affordable housing, Indigenous projects, multi-family residential, hospitality and staff housing, education, workforce accommodation, wellsite and command-centre buildings, site offices, emergency-response facilities and custom projects.

"Bringing MODUS and ROC together is a major step forward for our employees, customers and the communities we serve," said Allan Willms, President and CEO of MODUS Structures. "We are combining exceptional people, complementary production technologies and a broader product portfolio with the scale to take on more complex projects and deliver with greater certainty. Just as importantly, we are building a stronger Canadian company with deep roots in Alberta."

Customers will benefit from a broader product portfolio, more manufacturing flexibility and greater access to specialized expertise. The combined company also expects to strengthen and diversify its supplier relationships, with an ongoing focus on Canadian suppliers, while sharing production knowledge and technology across its facilities.

"ROC has always been driven by the belief that modular construction can create better outcomes for people and communities," said Joe Kiss, President and CEO of ROC Modular. "Joining MODUS gives our team access to greater capacity, broader capabilities and new opportunities to grow, while preserving the customer focus, execution discipline and passion that define ROC. We are excited about what we can build together."

The Crossfield operations will remain the combined company's head office and a major manufacturing centre. ROC's Bow Island facility will continue as an important part of the production network.

MODUS is 100% Canadian-owned, is predominantly supplied by Canadian vendors and serves a predominantly Canadian customer base. The expanded scale, diversified end markets and Canadian supply relationships are expected to strengthen the company's resilience amid ongoing cross-border trade uncertainty.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MODUS Structures

MODUS Structures is an Alberta-based off-site design, engineering, construction and manufacturing company serving government, institutional, residential, commercial and industrial customers. Following the acquisition of ROC Modular, MODUS has more than 460 employees and approximately 260,000 square feet of certified manufacturing space in Crossfield and Bow Island. The company's expanded portfolio includes permanent modular buildings, education and continuing-care facilities, housing, industrial and remote-workforce solutions, high-performance building systems and custom modular projects.

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