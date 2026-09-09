Switzerland's largest battery storage facility to date was inaugurated on Wednesday in Plattischachen, in the municipality of Gurtnellen in the canton of Uri. Axpo and Energie Uri, the two energy companies behind the project, announced the start of operations. The project comprises two battery energy storage systems built in close proximity. Axpo's system has a power capacity of 50 MW, while Energie Uri's system has a capacity of 8.4 MW. When construction began just under a year ago, Axpo said its facility would provide two hours of storage. Fluence supplied the battery systems. Axpo did not ...

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