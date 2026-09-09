When a train comes to a halt because of an air-raid alert and you suddenly find yourself wondering how safe the next few hours will be, many of the issues we discuss in the abstract back in Germany take on a different meaning. From Aug. 18 to 20, 2026, I joined a German green-tech business delegation visiting Kyiv and Lviv. The delegation was led by Federal Minister Carsten Schneider and Sören Bartol, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building. BSW-Solar was represented by President Jörg Ebel, also representing IBC Solar; Olga Kovalchuk of ...

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