Denmark's leading automotive supplier to use Zilliant Price Manager, Real-Time Pricing Engine and Visual Analytics to automate pricing, strengthen governance and deliver customer-specific prices across high-volume digital channels

Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, today announced that FTZ Autodele Værktøj A/S, Denmark's largest partner and supplier to the automotive industry, has selected Zilliant to modernize pricing across its automotive aftermarket business.

FTZ supplies spare parts, tools, tires and consumables to professional workshops across Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland. With more than 300,000 SKUs, a high-volume digital business, and more than DKK 2 billion in digital sales, FTZ required a pricing platform capable of combining governance, automation and real-time execution at scale.

A decisive factor in the selection was FTZ's technical benchmark of real-time pricing performance. The evaluation used the same customer-side test client to generate 1,000 randomized pricing requests under directly comparable conditions, measuring the complete service response rather than compute time alone. In sequential request handling, Zilliant was approximately three times faster. Under maximum-throughput conditions, the difference became decisive: Zilliant delivered approximately 70 times higher pricing output.

"Pricing is becoming part of the customer experience at FTZ," said Tony Norman Christensen, Head of Strategic Pricing Analytics at FTZ. "We selected Zilliant because it gives our pricing team the governance, automation and visibility we need, while supporting the speed expected from a digital business like ours."

"For FTZ, performance was a critical selection criterion," said Andreas True, CIO at FTZ. "Our pricing platform needs to support live, high-volume price calls from the webshop and operational systems without creating a bottleneck. The benchmark gave us confidence that Zilliant can support that requirement at scale."

Through the partnership, FTZ will deploy Zilliant Price Manager, Zilliant Real-Time Pricing Engine and Zilliant Visual Analytics. The solution will help FTZ automate list-price calculations, manage pricing logic and guardrails, strengthen discount governance, and deliver real-time customer-specific pricing through its webshop and operational systems. Zilliant Visual Analytics will help FTZ monitor pricing execution, guidance adherence, revenue performance and margin drivers.

"FTZ approached this decision with the rigor that modern B2B digital commerce deserves," said Pascal Yammine, Chief Executive Officer at Zilliant. "For a distributor managing hundreds of thousands of products, customer-specific conditions and real-time digital interactions, pricing performance is not a technical detail. It is what allows strategy, governance and execution to reach the customer at the moment of decision."

The partnership reflects a broader shift in B2B distribution. As more customer interactions move through digital channels, pricing must be fast, governed and explainable enough to support live commercial decisions. FTZ and Zilliant will work together to bring that capability into the core of FTZ's commercial operations.

About FTZ

FTZ Autodele Værktøj A/S is Denmark's largest partner and supplier to the automotive industry. The company provides spare parts, tools, tires and consumables to professional workshops and supports national workshop chains including AutoMester, CarPeople and Bosch Car Service. FTZ operates across Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, with a broad product portfolio, extensive delivery capabilities and a strong digital commerce presence.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B companies bring control, consistency, and visibility to pricing execution at scale. With faster decision-making, precise execution, and clear governance, Zilliant helps protect profitability as pricing complexity grows. Learn how to unlock the power of pricing at Zilliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909058444/en/

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