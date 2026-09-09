Building on five years of joint innovation, Flyability evaluates Ouster's new REV8 digital lidar to unlock native color 3D mapping in hazardous and GPS-denied industrial environments.

Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, and Flyability, a pioneer in confined-space inspection and mapping, will showcase their long-standing technology collaboration at INTERGEO 2026, taking place September 15-17 in Munich, Germany.

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Elios 3 with Ouster lidar navigating a dark, GPS-denied sewer tunnel

Flyability will join Ouster at Booth B5I018 in Hall B5, where the companies will demonstrate how the combination of Flyability's collision-tolerant Elios 3 drone and Ouster's digital lidar enables industrial teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are difficult to access with conventional surveying equipment and unsafe for people to enter.

Combining Aerial Access with Rugged 3D Sensing

For more than five years, Flyability and Ouster have worked together around a shared challenge: enabling reliable mapping and inspection in dangerous, dark and GPS-denied environments.

The collaboration combines two complementary technologies: Flyability's Elios 3 is designed to fly safely in confined and inaccessible spaces, while Ouster's compact, rugged OS0 lidar provides the high-density 3D measurements required for spatial awareness and mapping.

Data from the Ouster lidar feeds Flyability's SLAM and mapping systems, supporting real-time localization, flight stability and collision avoidance. This rich data also allows Elios 3 operators to capture measurable 3D representations of industrial assets during their inspection missions.

This combination is particularly valuable in environments such as mine shafts, wastewater tunnels, tanks, industrial vessels and other confined spaces. In these environments, GPS is unavailable and conventional visual sensors can be limited by total darkness, airborne dust or surfaces with few distinctive visual features.

"Flyability has demonstrated how digital lidar can create real operational value when it is taken into environments that conventional surveying systems cannot easily reach," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "Our collaboration brings together rugged, high-density 3D sensing and a unique aerial inspection platform, helping industrial teams understand critical assets while reducing the need for people to enter hazardous spaces."

From Visual Inspection to Measurable 3D Data

By carrying lidar into previously inaccessible areas, Elios 3 helps industrial operators move beyond visual inspection records to create spatially accurate 3D representations of their assets. The combined Flyability and Ouster solution provides several benefits:

Enhanced Operational Safety: The drone carries inspection and mapping sensors into confined or hazardous spaces, reducing the need for personnel to enter them.

The drone carries inspection and mapping sensors into confined or hazardous spaces, reducing the need for personnel to enter them. Reliable Spatial Awareness: Ouster lidar supports localization, stability and collision avoidance in dark and GPS-denied environments.

Ouster lidar supports localization, stability and collision avoidance in dark and GPS-denied environments. Efficient Single-Pass Data Collection: Combines visual inspection with high-density 3D mapping into a single mission, delivering measurable point cloud data while reducing operational disruption.

"Our collaboration with Ouster began with a shared ambition: to capture reliable 3D data in places where people should not have to go," said Adrien Briod, CTO at Flyability. "Ouster's lidar has become a critical part of the Elios 3 mapping platform. Bringing our teams together at INTERGEO gives us the opportunity to show surveying professionals how aerial access and high-performance lidar are already changing the way complex industrial environments are documented and understood."

Exploring The Future of Industrial Reality Capture

At INTERGEO, Ouster will showcase Rev8, the world's first native color digital lidar. By combining color and 3D data within a single sensor, alongside increased range, precision, and resolution, Rev8 represents a significant step forward for industrial reality capture.

Flyability is evaluating how Rev8's increased range, precision, and resolution can enhance SLAM, mapping, and flight-path data capture for Elios 3 and future inspection workflows.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

About Flyability

Flyability is a Swiss company building solutions for the inspection and mapping of confined, inaccessible and hazardous spaces. Its collision-tolerant Elios drones allow industrial operators to collect visual, thermal and 3D data remotely, reducing the need for people to enter dangerous environments. Flyability's solutions are used across industries including energy, mining, maritime, infrastructure, chemicals and public safety. By enabling safer and more efficient data collection, Flyability helps organizations improve decision-making, reduce downtime and lower the risks associated with industrial inspections. For more information, visit www.flyability.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "could," "estimate," "possible," "potential," "pursue," "likely," and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the capabilities and applications of Ouster's digital lidar, including with respect to data quality; the anticipated performance, benefits to and expectations around customer adoption and application of our product offerings; uses for Physical AI; and the development of and demand for our products, all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adoption of the Company's products; product quality and liability risks; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; risks related to the use of AI tools by us and others, including risks related to product performance, cybersecurity, and data privacy; Ouster's ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards and other important factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

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Contacts:

Ouster

For Investors: investors@ouster.io

For Media: press@ouster.io

Flyability

For Media: media@flyability.com