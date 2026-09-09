Industry veteran Jim Harding will lead Promera's international operations as the acquisitions of Formula Facilities Services and Critical Area Cleaning establish a UK and Ireland platform for contamination control from construction and commissioning through ongoing operations.

Promera, a leading provider of mission-critical data center services backed by Angeles Equity Partners ("Angeles"), today announced the acquisitions of UK-based Formula Facilities Services Ltd. ("Formula") and Critical Area Cleaning Ltd. ("CAC") with operations in the UK and Ireland. The two complementary businesses provide Promera with contamination-control capabilities spanning pre-construction through live operations in two of Europe's most important data center markets. Together with Promera's expansion into Asia through Data Clean Asia in Singapore, these investments expand the company's ability to support hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise clients across Asia, Europe, and North America.

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Jim Harding Promera Managing Director, International

"Our customers are growing across regions and increasingly need partners capable of supporting critical environments wherever they operate," said Brian Poplin, Chief Executive Officer of Promera. "Over the past year, we have taken important steps to build a truly global platform, expanding into Asia, establishing a strong presence in Europe, and appointing a proven industry leader to guide our international growth. Together, these investments position Promera to deliver the technical expertise, consistency, and operational excellence our customers expect around the world.

As data centers become larger, denser, and more operationally complex, contamination control is increasingly important to protecting equipment reliability, performance, and uptime. Formula's critical environment maintenance expertise and CAC's construction-phase contamination-control capabilities expand Promera's ability to support clients from initial build through live operations. The acquisitions mark another significant step in Promera's international growth strategy and bolster the company's ability to support hyperscaler clients globally as they continue to expand AI and cloud infrastructure across Europe and other international markets.

Harding to Lead International Growth

Jim Harding has been appointed Managing Director, International. Harding, who has served on Promera's Board of Directors for the past 18 months, will lead Promera's international operations and seek to accelerate the company's continued growth across Europe and Asia. Based in the United Kingdom, he brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across data centers, digital infrastructure, and commercial real estate. Most recently, Harding served as Managing Director for Europe at Colovore, a high-density data center platform specializing in liquid-cooled infrastructure for AI workloads, where he led the company's European market entry. Earlier, Harding spent a decade at CBRE, where he ultimately served as Global President of Data Center Solutions, leading a global data center facilities services business supporting critical-environment operations across more than 700 facilities in 50 countries.

"Promera has an opportunity to build something differentiated: a global data center services platform that combines strong local capabilities with consistent technical standards across regions," said Harding. "As customers expand their digital infrastructure footprints, our ability to share best practices, strengthen local operations, and support them across markets will become increasingly important."

Building Promera's International Platform

Together, Formula and CAC establish Promera's UK and Ireland platform, supporting European customers from construction and commissioning through ongoing operations. Along with Data Clean Asia, the acquisitions give Promera regional capabilities across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Formula provides ongoing contamination-control and critical-environment maintenance services to operational data centers, with long-term relationships across colocation and facility-management customers. CAC provides specialized contamination-control services before and after construction for new data center facilities, partnering with Tier 1 general contractors on hyperscale and colocation build sites, with a focus on white space maintenance and contamination control.

"Formula has built trusted, long-term relationships with operational data center and facility management teams," said Martin Glennon, Owner and Managing Director of Formula. "Joining Promera gives us the resources to bring that same standard of service to more clients while remaining focused on protecting live critical environments."

"Effective contamination control begins at the earliest stages of construction," said Jack Rowley, Owner and Business Development Director of CAC. "Becoming part of Promera lets us bring that approach to more data center projects while connecting construction-phase services with Promera's operational maintenance capabilities once sites go live."

Glennon and Rowley will join Promera and continue to lead Formula and CAC operations, reporting to Jim Harding.

Alston Bird acted as legal counsel to Promera on the transactions. Portman Partners acted as buy-side advisors to Promera on the Formula transaction. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Meet the Promera team at DCD Connect Live in London, September 16-17, 2026, at booth 128.

About Promera

Promera is a leading data center services company delivering technical solutions across the full facility lifecycle, from construction and commissioning through continuous operations. The company specializes in contamination control, critical environment maintenance, white space fit-out, and airflow management. Promera serves hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and enterprise clients across North America, Asia, and Europe. With over 45 years of experience and a growing global footprint, Promera is a trusted partner for the world's most demanding digital infrastructure environments. Learn more at www.promerasolutions.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based specialist private investment firm that partners with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services, and specialty distribution businesses in order to realize their full potential. Angeles' expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning drives the firm's investment philosophy. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

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Media contact:

Trent Waterhouse

info@angelesequity.com