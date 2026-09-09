CitraSat, SliceSat, and SurgeSat give sovereign and commercial customers the infrastructure to own and control their constellations; Eclipse partners with Paris-based Gama on scalable space power systems

Eclipse Space, a global provider of turnkey, customer-owned satellite constellations, today unveiled three satellite platforms designed to give nations and enterprises a faster path to owning and operating high-performance space infrastructure. The company also announced a technology partnership with Gama to develop scalable solar power systems for its spacecraft platforms and planned large-scale constellations, designed to scale to more than 100 kW.

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Eclipse Space's CitraSat, SliceSat, and SurgeSat platforms give sovereign and commercial customers the infrastructure to own and control their constellations.

The announcements, made ahead of World Space Business Week in Paris, provide the first look at the satellite platforms underpinning Eclipse's model for customer-owned constellations. Eclipse designs and integrates the satellites, payloads, ground infrastructure, launch, and operations required to establish an independent constellation, giving customers an alternative to relying on capacity from third-party networks. The platforms draw on the Eclipse team's experience building and scaling Starlink and developing satellite systems for production and deployment at constellation scale.

Eclipse's new spacecraft family includes three platforms spanning communications and space-based computing:

CitraSat is a direct-to-device (D2D) communications platform designed to connect directly with standard mobile devices, without requiring a dedicated dish or terminal. Its flat-panel architecture integrates a 3.5-meter S-band phased array, multi-Gbps E-band backhaul for high-capacity ground connectivity, and V-band inter-satellite links for constellation networking. With a flat-stack bus designed to maximize the number of satellites per launch, CitraSat is built for deployment at constellation scale and an operational life of more than five years.

is a direct-to-device (D2D) communications platform designed to connect directly with standard mobile devices, without requiring a dedicated dish or terminal. Its flat-panel architecture integrates a 3.5-meter S-band phased array, multi-Gbps E-band backhaul for high-capacity ground connectivity, and V-band inter-satellite links for constellation networking. With a flat-stack bus designed to maximize the number of satellites per launch, CitraSat is built for deployment at constellation scale and an operational life of more than five years. SliceSat is a high-throughput broadband platform designed to deliver high-speed connectivity directly from orbit, extending broadband coverage without the need for terrestrial fiber infrastructure. Its flat-panel architecture integrates four Ku-band phased arrays, multi-Gbps V/E-band feeder links and V-band inter-satellite connectivity. Designed to stack efficiently for launch and operate for more than five years, SliceSat enables resilient, low-latency broadband networks at regional or global scale.

is a high-throughput broadband platform designed to deliver high-speed connectivity directly from orbit, extending broadband coverage without the need for terrestrial fiber infrastructure. Its flat-panel architecture integrates four Ku-band phased arrays, multi-Gbps V/E-band feeder links and V-band inter-satellite connectivity. Designed to stack efficiently for launch and operate for more than five years, SliceSat enables resilient, low-latency broadband networks at regional or global scale. SurgeSat extends the Eclipse platform into a new mission class: high-performance computing and sovereign data residency in space. Designed for 100 kW-class power and large-scale AI and compute workloads, SurgeSat enables data to be processed and stored on orbit, keeping both the data and the infrastructure used to process it under the customer's control without routing through third-party systems. Built on the same core platform architecture as CitraSat and SliceSat, SurgeSat inherits the inter-satellite networking architecture and manufacturing approach developed for Eclipse's communications platforms.

"Nations and enterprises increasingly understand the strategic importance of owning and controlling their critical space infrastructure," said Derek Huerta, CEO of Eclipse Space. "We built Eclipse around a different model: give customers the complete infrastructure and the ability to operate it themselves. CitraSat, SliceSat, and SurgeSat give us a common architecture that can scale from communications to broadband and ultimately compute, while preserving that same principle of customer ownership."

Eclipse Partners with Gama on Scalable Space Power

The partnership with Paris-based Gama, a developer of large deployable space structures and power systems, is designed to provide Eclipse with a scalable source of solar power as its spacecraft grow more capable and power-intensive, from communications platforms to future 100 kW-class systems. The companies will combine Gama's expertise in deployable solar arrays with Eclipse's spacecraft power systems, with a focus on scalability and high-volume manufacturing. The companies are targeting their first in-space demonstration in 2028.

The partnership reunites engineering teams that previously worked closely together developing and scaling hardware for Starlink, bringing an established working relationship and shared engineering culture built around high-performance systems and production at constellation scale.

"Eclipse is designing these systems around scale from the beginning, which is exactly how we approach space power," said Andrew Nutter, CEO of Gama. "Our teams share a common engineering culture and firsthand experience building space hardware at unprecedented volume. Together, we are developing a power system designed not just for performance, but for the economics and production volumes large constellations require."

The Gama partnership demonstrates Eclipse's fabless approach to spacecraft development, in which Eclipse owns the system architecture, design, and software stack while working with specialized technology and manufacturing partners on select subsystems. Rather than vertically integrating every component, Eclipse's model is designed to give its spacecraft architecture greater flexibility to evolve with changing technologies, mission requirements, and customer needs, while drawing on the deep expertise and production capabilities of specialized partners like Gama. By concentrating constellation-scale volume through those partners, Eclipse is able to accelerate production, increase manufacturing efficiency and drive down costs over time.

About Eclipse Space

Eclipse Space was founded by the engineers who built and scaled Starlink to deliver full turnkey constellation infrastructure satellites, payloads, ground segment, launch, and operations to nations and enterprises worldwide. Eclipse unlocks what was once exclusive to the world's largest space programs: the ability to own and operate world-class constellation infrastructure, built to each customer's requirements and operated on their terms. Eclipse is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Learn more at www.eclipse.space.

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