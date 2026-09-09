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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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YIKEDA Accelerates Global Expansion at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2026: Deepening Partnerships, Debuting Exclusive Traceability-Labeled Cherry Tomatoes

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 2 to 4, 2026, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2026, the premier and most influential international trade exhibition for the fresh fruit and vegetable business in Asia, was held at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, China. YIKEDA, a premier premium tomato brand, made a triumphant return with its full portfolio, debuting its exclusive traceability-labeled cherry tomatoes.

At this year's exhibition, YIKEDA's international expansion emerged as a primary focus of attention. Buyers from various countries flocked to the YIKEDA booth for collaboration. Notably, YIKEDA showcased its exclusive traceability-labeled cherry tomatoes at an international exhibition for the first time, alleviating consumers' food safety concerns through visible quality management.

Currently, YIKEDA's products have successively gone on sale in Hong Kong and Macao SARs, and have been exported to countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

The growing international recognition of YIKEDA's flagship cherry tomatoes is rooted in its seed-to-table full-industry-chain quality control. Established in 2022, YIKEDA operates under Qingdao Triumph Haofeng Smart Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Triumph Haofeng"), the largest smart glass greenhouse operator and service provider in China. Focusing on the fruit tomato category over 267 hectares of smart glass greenhouse constructed and operated by Triumph Haofeng in China, the brand has achieved digitally-enabled and standardized control across the entire industry chain from "seed" to "table", ensuring a stable, year-round supply.

YIKEDA cherry tomatoes are free of artificial hormones and heavy metals, delivering an intense flavor and a crisp texture, and have earned the tomato industry's first low-GI food certification in China. YIKEDA cherry tomatoes and 100% tomato juice-NFC have been recognized by the authoritative firm Frost & Sullivan as the No.1 best-seller in China for two years running.

YIKEDA showcased its full product range at AFL 2026, including 100% NFC tomato juice and tomato-flavored beverages. The clean label formulation of the 100% tomato juice-NFC-featuring "only pure tomatoes, no added water"-likewise earned high praise from a number of international clients.

Looking ahead, YIKEDA will continue to deeply cultivate the fruit tomato track, driving product development and channel expansion with a global vision to build YIKEDA into a world-class fruit tomato brand serving the globe.

https://www.yami.com/us/en/p/tomato-juice-9-12-fl-oz-3-3-packs-yami-exclusive/1155013811?bu_type=search&index=1&track=search-search_history-1-1155013811&content=tomato&module_name=search_history&scene=item_rank&pg=1

Contact:
Ria
WhatsApp: +86 15353599276
Email: leiy22160@gmail.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yikeda-accelerates-global-expansion-at-asia-fruit-logistica-2026-deepening-partnerships-debuting-exclusive-traceability-labeled-cherry-tomatoes-302873682.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.