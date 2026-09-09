YIKEDA Accelerates Global Expansion at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2026: Deepening Partnerships, Debuting Exclusive Traceability-Labeled Cherry Tomatoes

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 2 to 4, 2026, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2026, the premier and most influential international trade exhibition for the fresh fruit and vegetable business in Asia, was held at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, China. YIKEDA, a premier premium tomato brand, made a triumphant return with its full portfolio, debuting its exclusive traceability-labeled cherry tomatoes.

At this year's exhibition, YIKEDA's international expansion emerged as a primary focus of attention. Buyers from various countries flocked to the YIKEDA booth for collaboration. Notably, YIKEDA showcased its exclusive traceability-labeled cherry tomatoes at an international exhibition for the first time, alleviating consumers' food safety concerns through visible quality management.

Currently, YIKEDA's products have successively gone on sale in Hong Kong and Macao SARs, and have been exported to countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

The growing international recognition of YIKEDA's flagship cherry tomatoes is rooted in its seed-to-table full-industry-chain quality control. Established in 2022, YIKEDA operates under Qingdao Triumph Haofeng Smart Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Triumph Haofeng"), the largest smart glass greenhouse operator and service provider in China. Focusing on the fruit tomato category over 267 hectares of smart glass greenhouse constructed and operated by Triumph Haofeng in China, the brand has achieved digitally-enabled and standardized control across the entire industry chain from "seed" to "table", ensuring a stable, year-round supply.

YIKEDA cherry tomatoes are free of artificial hormones and heavy metals, delivering an intense flavor and a crisp texture, and have earned the tomato industry's first low-GI food certification in China. YIKEDA cherry tomatoes and 100% tomato juice-NFC have been recognized by the authoritative firm Frost & Sullivan as the No.1 best-seller in China for two years running.

YIKEDA showcased its full product range at AFL 2026, including 100% NFC tomato juice and tomato-flavored beverages. The clean label formulation of the 100% tomato juice-NFC-featuring "only pure tomatoes, no added water"-likewise earned high praise from a number of international clients.

Looking ahead, YIKEDA will continue to deeply cultivate the fruit tomato track, driving product development and channel expansion with a global vision to build YIKEDA into a world-class fruit tomato brand serving the globe.

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