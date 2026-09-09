Accumulus Technologies Announces Acquisition by Eir Partners to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Strategic investment will support continued advancement of the Accumulus platform and expand global adoption across the life sciences regulatory ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Technologies today announced that it has been acquired by Eir Partners, an investment firm specializing in healthcare technology and tech-enabled services.

The acquisition marks the next phase in Accumulus' growth and builds on the company's 2025 spinout from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy. That spinout established Accumulus Technologies as a standalone commercial organization with the ability to raise capital, form strategic partnerships and scale its platform. With Eir Partners' backing, Accumulus plans to increase investment in its technology and capabilities, support continued global adoption and expand the value it delivers across the regulatory ecosystem.

"This acquisition is an important milestone for Accumulus and a strong endorsement of the progress we have made and the opportunity ahead," said Francisco Nogueira, Chief Executive Officer of Accumulus Technologies. "Eir Partners understands the healthcare technology landscape and shares our vision for a more connected and efficient regulatory ecosystem that helps medicines reach more patients more quickly. Together, we can move faster and expand our impact while staying true to the mission at the heart of Accumulus."

The Accumulus platform enables life sciences organizations and regulatory authorities to collaborate and exchange information more efficiently in a secure, cloud-based environment. Today, more than 75 regulatory authorities are connected to the platform, with growing engagement across industry. Accumulus will continue to operate under its existing leadership and remain focused on serving the global life sciences regulatory ecosystem.

"Accumulus occupies a unique position at the intersection of life sciences, technology and global regulation," said Brett Carlson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eir Partners. "Its purpose-built platform, engagement across industry and regulatory authorities, and potential to transform how life sciences companies and regulatory authorities interact make Accumulus a compelling partnership for Eir. We look forward to supporting the Accumulus team as they advance the platform and extend its impact."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. EP Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Accumulus Technologies in connection with the transaction. TripleTree, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Eir Partners in connection with the transaction.

About Accumulus Technologies

Accumulus Technologies is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate the drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery through global availability. Spun out from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy in 2025, its secure, purpose-built SaaS platform enables real-time collaboration and continuous data streaming, powering faster decisions, global alignment and accelerated access to therapies for patients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, trust and impact, Accumulus Technologies is connecting the global regulatory ecosystem through a single, scalable solution.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners Capital is a Miami-based private equity firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Founded in 2015, Eir has partnered with entrepreneurs and management teams to create scaled, strategically differentiated platforms across payer, provider, employer and pharma technology sectors. The firm's hands-on approach combines operational insight with deep industry relationships to drive long-term value. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts, with equity check sizes ranging from $40 million to $150 million or larger with co-investments. For more information, visit Eir Partners' website or LinkedIn page.

Media Contacts

Accumulus Technologies

Allison Mari

media@accumulustech.com

540-907-6053

Eir Partners

Rich Myers, Profile Advisors

rmyers@profileadvisors.com