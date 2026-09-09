Erdene Resource Development Corporation: Erdene Enters Into Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQX: ERDCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), under which it may purchase up to an aggregate 4,900,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") for cancellation.

Once effective, the ASPP will allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Erdene normally would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading blackout periods. Before the commencement of any internal trading blackout period, Erdene may instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB during the blackout period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Erdene prior to commencement of the applicable blackout period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these blackout periods, Common Shares may be purchased by Erdene at its discretion under the NCIB. The ASPP constitutes an "automatic securities purchase plan" under applicable Canadian securities laws and has been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company is not obligated to purchase any specific number of Common Shares under the NCIB. The timing and extent of any purchases will depend on market conditions and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The Company may suspend or terminate the NCIB at any time.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a portfolio of precious and base metal projects near the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto ("ERD") and the Mongolian stock ("ERDN") exchanges and OTCQX Market ("ERDCF"). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact, including statements regarding the commencement and duration of the NCIB and purchases that may be made under the NCIB. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation, and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

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