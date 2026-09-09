Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Reports Mustang Underground Face Sample Results Defining a 79-metre Strike Length High-grade Shoot Averaging 64.8 g/t on the 1030 Level

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to report continued success from underground development on the 1030 Level at the Mustang Mine, where the Company has successfully developed on a continuous 79-metre strike length of high-grade gold mineralization along the BK Vein. The zone comprises a well-defined banded quartz vein averaging 64.84 grams per tonne (g/t) gold across an average true width of 0.50 metres. These encouraging results extend the high-grade ore shoot from the 1045 Level, reported on April 15, 2026, and provide further validation of Talisker's geological model, with continued demonstration of increasing grade and improved continuity of mineralized structures with depth within the Mustang Mine at the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada.

Key Highlights:

496 g/t over 0.51 m within 156.97 g/t over 1.64 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 16

203 g/t over 0.54 m within 100.81 g/t over 1.09 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 18

167 g/t over 0.48 m within 61.27 g/t over 1.31 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 17

147 g/t over 0.35 m within 51.16 g/t over 1.21 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 22

114 g/t over 0.43 m within 43.58 g/t over 1.14 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 19

112 g/t over 0.47 m within 24.36 g/t over 2.39 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 28

74.7 g/t over 0.47 m within 37.53 g/t over 1.98 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 23

37.2 g/t over 0.80 m within 20.98 g/t over 1.50 m from 1030 BK Vein, East Face No. 28

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, "These outstanding results from a well-defined ore shoot along the BK Vein demonstrate the remarkable structural and grade continuity of the auriferous quartz-vein systems across the Mustang Mine. With the BK structure delineated by diamond drilling over more than 750 metres of strike and remaining open beyond 500 metres depth, we see significant potential to extend known ore shoots and delineate additional high-grade shoots as mining advances. We look forward to reporting further results from our continued mining development and drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project."

Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Mine - 1030 Lateral Development

Assay Results Face Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Sample # M1030_BK_OD_E1_F3 0 0.8 0.8 37.2 X003456 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F3 0.8 1.5 0.7 2.44 X003457 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F3 1.5 2.37 0.87 0.62 X003458 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F3 2.37 3.21 0.84 0.01 X003459 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 0 0.99 0.99 0.09 X003758 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 0.99 1.4 0.41 10.5 X003759 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 1.4 1.91 0.51 496 X003761 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 1.91 2.63 0.72 0.23 X003762 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 2.63 3.43 0.8 0.08 X003763 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F17 0 1.08 1.08 0.03 X003785 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F17 1.08 1.56 0.48 167 X003786 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F17 1.56 2.39 0.83 0.12 X003787 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F17 2.39 3.19 0.8 0.05 X003788 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F18 0 0.81 0.81 0.97 X003814 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F18 0.81 1.36 0.55 0.47 X003815 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F18 1.36 1.9 0.54 203 X003816 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F18 1.9 3.33 1.43 5.56 X003817 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 0 0.5 0.5 0.01 X003829 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 0.5 1.42 0.92 0.005 X003831 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 1.42 1.78 0.36 0.37 X003832 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 1.78 2.21 0.43 114 X003833 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 2.21 2.56 0.35 1.5 X003834 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 2.56 3.52 0.96 0.09 X003835 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 0 0.86 0.86 0.04 X003903 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 0.86 1.29 0.43 20.1 X003904 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 1.29 1.64 0.35 147 X003905 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 1.64 2.07 0.43 4.22 X003906 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 2.07 3.46 1.39 0.09 X003907 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 0 0.92 0.92 41.2 X003915 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 0.92 1.39 0.47 74.7 X003916 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 1.39 1.98 0.59 2.2 X003917 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 1.98 2.93 0.95 0.26 X003918 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 2.93 3.86 0.93 0.37 X003919 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F28 0 0.85 0.85 0.97 X004118 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F28 0.85 1.32 0.47 112 X004119 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F28 1.32 1.93 0.61 2.35 X004121 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F28 1.93 3.24 1.31 3.17 X004122 *Estimated true widths are between 90% and 100% of interval lengths.

Bralorne Gold Project - Chip Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre) Face Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation

(m) M1030_BK_OD_E1_F3 5625457 513383 1031.44 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 5625456 513422 1032.45 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F17 5625456 513425 1032.05 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F18 5625456 513428 1032.08 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 5625457 513431 1032.43 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 5625455 513438 1031.83 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 5625454 513441 1032.17 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F28 5625452 513457 1033.29

Bralorne Gold Project - Chip Collar Orientations Face Name Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total Length

(m) M1030_BK_OD_E1_F3 166 0 3.21 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F16 183 0 3.43 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F17 181.5 0 3.19 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F18 181 0 3.33 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F19 175 0 3.52 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F22 195 0 3.46 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F23 192 0 3.86 M1030_BK_OD_E1_F28 188 0 3.24

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Weaver, P.Geo., Talisker's Chief Production Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weaver is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Chip sampling of underground ore headings at the Bralorne Gold Project is conducted by geologists using industry standard practices to sample across a horizontal 5 cm × 5 cm × up to 3.0 m zone across the entire face of the drift at a height of approximately 1.2 m above the sill/floor. Under the current protocol, individual chip samples range from 0.35 m to 1.50 m in length and are selected to best represent identified geological structures, sulphide mineralization, or hydrothermal alteration suspected to bracket gold concentrations. Where vein or mineralized zones are wide, consecutive samples are collected across the structure to preserve geological resolution. Lithological breaks are avoided within a single sample wherever possible.

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures include regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 9% of total samples in this release.

All preparation and analytical work is performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation follows Actlabs code RX1, involving crushing the entire sample (<7 kg) to at least 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting to obtain a 250 g sub-sample, and pulverizing (mild steel) to a minimum of 95% passing 105 µm. Actlabs code RX17 is also completed to determine pulp specific gravity. Crushing and pulverizing quality is monitored through Actlabs' internal QAQC protocols.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (Actlabs code 1A2-50 ORE), in which a 50 g pulp is fused with fire assay fluxes, preheated at 850 °C, heated further at 950 °C, and finished at 1,060 °C over a 60-minute fusion cycle. The resulting lead button is cupelled at 950 °C to produce a doré bead containing Au and Ag, which is then dissolved in aqua regia and analyzed by AAS. This method has a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au.

Samples returning gold grades of =100 g/t Au are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Actlabs code 1A3-50). In this process, gold is separated from silver in the doré bead by parting with nitric acid, and the gold residue is weighed gravimetrically on a microbalance. The 1A3-50 method has a detection range of 0.02 to 10,000 g/t Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Location Map





Figure 2: Mustang Mine plan view of 1030 level lateral development.





Figure 3: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 3.





Figure 4: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 16.





Figure 5: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 17.





Figure 6: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 18.





Figure 7: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 19.





Figure 8: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 22.





Figure 9: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 23.





Figure 10: Face sample from 1030 level BK Vein east face No. 28.





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