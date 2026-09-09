Oddity Tech Ltd.: ODDITY Tech Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Expects Sequential Revenue Improvement in the Third Quarter

Second quarter net revenue of $181 million, down approximately 25% year-over-year

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $13 million

Second quarter net income of $13 million and second quarter adjusted net income of $11 million

Strong liquidity position including cash, cash equivalents and investments of 561 million, and aggregate credit facilities of $350 million which remain undrawn





NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We made progress during the quarter, including strong results for both SpoiledChild and METHODIQ," said Oran Holtzman, ODDITY co-founder and CEO. "We remain hopeful that IL MAKIAGE is on track to achieve normalization and we continue to work in close partnership with our largest advertising partner to solve the technical issue."

ODDITY achieved key objectives during the second quarter, including:

Double-digit revenue growth for SpoiledChild during the second quarter. SpoiledChild is on track to grow at least 35% compared to 2025 and approach $350 million of net revenue in 2026.

Strong early results for METHODIQ, which we now expect to deliver first-year net revenue ahead of SpoiledChild's first year.

Ongoing development and expansion of the ODDITY Labs molecule discovery platform.

Enhancing our capital structure, including repurchasing $80 million of our Class A ordinary shares and retiring $50 million of our zero coupon 2030 exchangeable notes, while maintaining a strong liquidity position.





"So far in the third quarter, we are seeing an improved year-over-year net revenue trend, driven by growth at SpoiledChild and METHODIQ and a moderating impact from the IL MAKIAGE account dislocation," said Lindsay Drucker Mann, ODDITY Global CFO. "As a result, we now expect third quarter net revenue to decline approximately 5% year-over-year, a meaningful sequential improvement from the first half."

Update on IL MAKIAGE Account Dislocation

ODDITY continues to work closely with its largest advertising partner to solve the advertising algorithm dislocation at IL MAKIAGE. Since its last earnings call, ODDITY has implemented various tests and strategies to address signal distortion and retrain the algorithm. ODDITY continues to believe the dislocation is technical in nature and solvable, and is encouraged by the progress it is making toward normalization.

Share Buybacks

ODDITY repurchased approximately 5.6 million Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter for approximately $80 million under the $200 million share buyback plan authorized in March 2026 (the "2026 Buyback Plan"). On a year-to-date basis, ODDITY has repurchased approximately 11.7 million Class A ordinary shares for approximately $163 million, including approximately $50 million of repurchases completed before the adoption of the 2026 Buyback Plan under ODDITY's prior share buyback authorization, reducing total ordinary shares outstanding by approximately 20%. Approximately $87 million remains under the 2026 Buyback Plan, subject to market conditions and legal and regulatory constraints.

Exchangeable Note Repurchase

In June 2026, ODDITY repurchased and retired $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 0% exchangeable notes due 2030 for approximately $35 million, leaving approximately $550 million aggregate principal amount outstanding.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights:

Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 are presented below in comparison to the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net revenue was $181 million compared to $241 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 25%.

Gross profit was $124 million compared to $174 million in the second quarter of 2025; gross margin was 68.7% compared to 72.3%.

Net income was $13 million compared to $49 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income was $11 million compared to $57 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million compared to $70 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.24 compared to $0.79 in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.20 compared to $0.92 in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $561 million as of June 30, 2026.





Financial results have been rounded to the nearest million, unless indicated otherwise.

The table below sets forth our actual results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and the low and high end of our guidance range regarding our results for the second quarter of 2026 as issued on June 2, 2026.

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Actual

Results Guidance

Low End Guidance

High End Net Revenue -25% -30% -25% Adjusted EBITDA $13 million $8 million $10 million



Financial Outlook:

ODDITY is providing the following guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026:

Net revenue to decline by approximately 5% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA between $18 million and $20 million





ODDITY is providing the following guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026:

Net revenue to decline by approximately 19% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA between $30 million and $32 million





Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information regarding ODDITY's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. ODDITY has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the corresponding net income measure because the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. ODDITY is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable reconciling items, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

The financial outlook figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Actual results may differ materially from ODDITY's financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call to discuss ODDITY's Q2 2026 financial and business results and outlook is scheduled for today, September 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate, please dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). To access the call, please reference the company name and call title: ODDITY Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY's website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 13761986. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY's website for seven days following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, ODDITY has included the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow. ODDITY believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors to help evaluate ODDITY's business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections, and make business decisions.

ODDITY defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss) before financial income, net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization as further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain unusual or non-recurring items. ODDITY believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. By excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core operating results, ODDITY believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and interest income, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on their financing and capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired.

ODDITY defines "Adjusted net income" as net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation, certain unusual or non-recurring items, one-time tax gains/losses and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. In addition, ODDITY defines "Adjusted diluted earnings per share" as Adjusted net income divided by diluted shares outstanding. ODDITY believes the presentations of Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, ODDITY believes these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance.

ODDITY defines "free cash flow" as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

ODDITY's non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with the financial tables at the end of this release under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "seek," or similar words. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including ODDITY's business strategy, market opportunity, ability to deliver superior products and experiences, ability to remedy the dislocation in our customer acquisition costs, potential long-term success and ODDITY's outlook for the third quarter of 2026 and the full year ending December 31, 2026. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to maintain the value of our brands; our ability to anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers (including by responding effectively to changes to algorithm-based bidding systems on key advertising platforms), retain existing customers and maintain or increase sales to those customers; our ability to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators; the loss of suppliers or shortages or disruptions in the supply of raw materials or finished products; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand, manage our inventory, and plan for future expenses; our future rate of growth; competition; the fluctuating cost of raw materials; the illegal distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit versions of our products or the unauthorized diversion by third parties of our products; changes in, or disruptions to, our shipping arrangements; our ability to manage our growth effectively; a general economic downturn or sudden disruption in business conditions; our ability to successfully introduce and effectively market new brands, or develop and introduce new, innovative, and updated products; foreign currency fluctuations; product returns; our ability to execute on our business strategy; our ability to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction; our ability to comply with and adapt to changes in laws and regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including with respect to regulation of the internet and e-commerce, evolving AI-technology related laws, tax laws, the anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money laundering, and terror finance and economic sanctions laws and regulations, consumer protection laws, and data privacy and security laws; failure of our products to comply with quality standards and risks related to product liability claims; trade restrictions; existing and potential tariffs; any data breach or other security incident of our information technology systems, or those of our third-party service providers or cyberattacks; risks related to online transactions and payment methods; any failure to obtain, maintain, protect, defend, or enforce our intellectual property rights; conditions in Israel and the Middle East generally, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the concentration of our voting power as a result of our dual class structure; our status as a foreign private issuer; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

About ODDITY:

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves over 70 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE, SpoiledChild, and METHODIQ. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts:

Press:

press@oddity.com

Investor:

investors@oddity.com

ODDITY TECH LTD.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Unaudited Unaudited Net revenue - 180,517 - 241,140 - 378,457 - 509,216 Cost of revenue 56,571 66,788 116,541 134,016 Gross profit 123,946 174,352 261,916 375,200 Selling, general and administrative 125,206 117,258 288,666 275,441 Operating (loss) income (1,260) 57,094 (26,750) 99,759 Financial (income), net (16,533) (2,493) (21,839) (5,140) Income (loss) before taxes on income 15,273 59,587 (4,911) 104,899 Taxes on income 2,383 10,302 3,560 17,783 Net income (loss) - 12,890 - 49,285 - (8,471) - 87,116 Weighted-average number of shares - basic (thousands) 47,683 56,822 51,974 56,413 Weighted-average number of shares - diluted (thousands) 54,084 62,335 51,974 61,329 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B Ordinary shareholders: Basic - 0.27 - 0.87 - (0.16) - 1.54 Diluted - 0.24 - 0.79 - (0.16) - 1.42

ODDITY TECH LTD.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollar in thousands



June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 167,274 - 402,209 Marketable securities 25,880 11,170 Trade receivables 12,129 16,902 Inventories 152,170 135,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,218 36,336 Total current assets 390,671 601,798 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 368,008 362,571 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,044 10,864 Deferred tax asset, net 28,811 27,693 Intangible assets, net 48,462 43,582 Goodwill 64,904 64,904 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,918 22,311 Other assets 4,305 4,069 Total long-term assets 544,452 535,994 Total assets - 935,123 - 1,137,792

ODDITY TECH LTD.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollar in thousands



June 30, December 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Audited)

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables - 63,076 - 75,957 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 44,347 32,869 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,764 6,002 Total current liabilities 113,187 114,828 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,231 17,463 Exchangeable Note 537,246 584,368 Other long-term liabilities 25,187 24,638 Total liabilities 691,851 741,297 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Class A Ordinary shares 11 15 Class B Ordinary shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital (65,340) 77,571 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,055 4,892 Retained earnings 305,543 314,014 Total shareholders' equity 243,272 396,495 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 935,123 - 1,137,792

ODDITY TECH LTD.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollar in thousands



Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income - (8,471) - 87,116 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,501 5,308 Share-based compensation 17,887 16,853 Deferred income taxes (718) (1,109) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,708 - Gain on repurchase of 0% exchangeable senior notes due 2030 ("exchangeable notes") (13,539) - Change in trade receivables 4,773 (1,578) Change in prepaid expenses and other receivables 2,827 (422) Change in inventories (16,989) 5,576 Change in trade payables (12,881) (7,315) Change in other accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,192 (3,191) Change in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,018 3,911 Change in operating lease liability (3,094) (2,872) Other (2,159) (893) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - (5,945) - 101,384 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,559) (1,951) Capitalization of software development costs and investment in other intangible assets (8,053) (3,290) Investment in marketable securities, net (21,475) (81,224) Maturities in short-term deposits - 47,000 Other investing activities - (151) Net cash used in investing activities (31,087) (39,616) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes, net of issuance costs - 583,500 Repurchase of exchangeable notes (35,125) - Purchase of capped calls - (50,592) Proceeds from exercise of options 27 11,444 Repurchase and retirement of Class A ordinary shares (162,778) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (197,876) 544,352 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (75) 432 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (234,983) 606,552 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 402,279 50,347 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period - 167,296 - 656,899

ODDITY TECH LTD.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) - 12,890 - 49,285 - (8,471) - 87,116 Financial (income), net (16,533) (2,493) (21,839) (5,140) Taxes on income 2,383 10,302 3,560 17,783 Depreciation and amortization 3,232 2,653 7,501 5,308 Share-based compensation 9,786 9,769 17,887 16,853 Other adjustments1 1,115 - 7,199 - Adjusted EBITDA - 12,873 - 69,516 - 5,837 - 121,920 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) - 12,890 - 49,285 - (8,471) - 87,116 Share-based compensation 9,786 9,769 17,887 16,853 Other adjustments2 (12,424) - (6,340) - Tax adjustments3 485 (1,974) (2,123) (5,080) Adjusted net income - 10,737 - 57,080 - 953 - 98,889 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - 0.24 - 0.79 - (0.16) - 1.42 Impact of adjustments (0.04) 0.13 0.18 0.19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share4 - 0.20 - 0.92 - 0.02 - 1.61

Reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow



Six months ended

June 30 2026

2025

(Unaudited) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - (5,945) - 101,384 Purchase of property and equipment (1,559) (1,951) Free cash flow - (7,504: - 99,433

1 Represents costs of certain legal matters and employee actions outside the ordinary course of business.

2 Represents costs of certain legal matters and employee actions outside the ordinary course of business and, in the second quarter of 2026, a $13.539 million gain on repurchases of our exchangeable notes.

3 Represents the tax impact of (a) the reconciling items above and (b) other discrete tax items in 2025.

4 For the first half of 2026, the Weighted-average number of shares - diluted (thousands) used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings per share is 55,927.

ODDITY TECH LTD.



Supplemental Financial Information U.S. dollar in thousands



Cash, cash equivalents, and investments



June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Audited) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents - 167,296 - 402,279 Marketable securities 393,888 373,741 Total cash and investments - 561,184 - 776,020

Net revenue by sales channel



Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Online direct-to-consumer - 174,058 - 235,161 - 367,113 - 496,214 Percent of net revenue 96% 98% 97% 97% Other (Israel retail, marketing affiliates) - 6,459 - 5,979 - 11,344 - 13,002 Percent of net revenue 4% 2% 3% 3% Net revenue - 180,517 - 241,140 - 378,457 - 509,216

Note: ODDITY does not sell to resellers or distributors. Online direct-to-consumer revenues are generated directly by ODDITY through its online platform only (i.e., ILMAKIAGE.com, SpoiledChild.com, and METHODIQ.com). All revenue in Israel, including revenue generated in stores, online, and from beauty academies, is included in Other.