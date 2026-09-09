Annual ranking recognizes top performers across key sectors delivering a record 785% average return and $225.7 billion in new market value over three years

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2026 TSX30, an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies based on three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance. The 2026 list delivered the strongest average returns since the program launched in 2019, with 785% average dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over three years-nearly double the 431% achieved by the 2025 TSX30. Collectively, the 2026 TSX30 companies represent $252.6 billion in total market capitalization, having added $225.7 billion in market value over three years.

Topping the list for the second consecutive year is Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS), a technology company providing critical data centre infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud products and services, with a 2,590% dividend-adjusted share price increase over three years. Over the same period, Celestica's market capitalization increased from $1.9 billion to $59.5 billion (as at June 30, 2026), demonstrating how rapidly a Canadian company can scale into a major global market player. Celestica also joined the S&P/TSX 60 Index* during the three-year period covered by this year's TSX30.

Beyond the record returns, this year's TSX30 tells a broader story of company-building in Canada, exemplifying how high-growth companies can successfully scale into larger, globally competitive companies. Four distinct sectors are represented among the top five companies, reflecting the diversity of Canada's public markets and the emergence of companies competing in important areas of the global economy, from critical minerals and advanced technology to energy and industrial capacity.

"Just as nation-building is a priority for Canada, company-building must also be a national priority," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "The 2026 TSX30 demonstrates the potential of Canadian companies to grow, scale and compete with the best in the world. Half of this year's top performers are graduates of TSX Venture Exchange, a powerful example of how Canada's capital markets can help build the next generation of Canadian champions and support them as they grow into globally competitive companies."

"Being recognized at the top of the TSX30 for a second consecutive year reflects the strength of our strategy, our team's execution and the trust our customers place in Celestica," said Rob Mionis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "We continue to scale our business by enabling critical AI data center infrastructure and advancing technologies in high-growth markets. This recognition is a testament to our people, our capabilities and our continued focus on delivering value for our customers and shareholders."

TSXV-to-TSX pipeline helps build the next generation of global leaders

This year's results demonstrate the strength of Canada's distinctive two-tiered public market ecosystem. Half of the companies on the 2026 TSX30 are graduates of TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), the highest number of TSXV graduates featured in a TSX30 ranking since the program's inception. The 15 graduates span mining, energy, technology and industrial sectors, including 11 of the 18 mining companies and both oil & gas companies on the list.

Mining representation broadens across precious metals and critical minerals

Mining companies account for 60% of the 2026 TSX30-18 of 30 companies-the highest number of mining companies in a TSX30 ranking, and up from 57% last year. Gold companies remain strongly represented amid continued economic and geopolitical uncertainty, with Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) ranking second in the 2026 ranking with a 2,502% three-year dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.

Beyond gold, this year's mining cohort is also more diversified than in 2025, with four companies focused on silver, three on copper and one on rare earths, underscoring the sector's depth and Canada's role in securing strategic supply chains. Critical mineral developers include Faraday Copper Corp. (TSX: FDY, +688%), Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSX: PPTA, +507%), Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA, +587%), and Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ, +570%).

Technology companies represented across AI, space, aerospace and digital infrastructure

Five technology companies are represented on the 2026 TSX30. Together, they added $85.3 billion in market capitalization over three years, the second-largest contribution of any sector featured in the 2026 ranking. These companies delivered an average three-year dividend-adjusted share price return of 981%. Alongside Celestica, the featured technology companies highlight how TSX-listed companies across space, aerospace, defence and digital infrastructure can grow. MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) delivered a 617% return, alongside Hut 8 Corp. (TSX: HUT, +645%), Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG, +577%) and Telesat Corporation (TSX: TSAT, +475%).

International energy growth and infrastructure investment drive returns

Oil & Gas returns to the TSX30 in 2026, representing two of the 30 companies after being absent from last year's ranking. Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TNZ, +1,463%) and Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, +471%) added a combined $2.3 billion in market value over three years. Both have pursued growth through international assets, reflecting how Canadian-listed energy companies have the potential to increase their global footprint.

Industrial companies also delivered strong performance amid increased investment in essential infrastructure and grid electrification. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A, +625%), Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT, +738%) and CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSX: CEU, +570%) together added $8.7 billion in market capitalization over three years.

Elsewhere on the ranking, specialty materials producer 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP, +1,243%) returned to the top five this year, while senior housing operator Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE, +466%) marked the Real Estate sector's first return to the TSX30 since 2019.

Additional highlights from the 2026 ranking:

Domestic roots with global reach: 26 of the 30 ranked firms (87%) are headquartered in Canada, with Ontario (15) and British Columbia (7) together accounting for 73% of the list.

Scaling into major market indices : 14 TSX30 companies joined the S&P/TSX Composite Index during the three-year period covered by this year's ranking. Two-thirds of TSX30 companies are included in either the S&P/TSX Composite Index* or S&P/TSX 60 Index, reflecting the scale achieved by many of this year's top performers.

Sustained performance: Half of the companies on the 2026 TSX30 are returning honourees, including six multi-year honourees: Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS), Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT), Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A,), Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG), Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) and DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM).

For detailed results and further information about the ranking methodology, visit tsx.com/tsx30.

The 2026 TSX30 ranking

Ranking Company Name Ticker Three-Year Dividend-Adjusted Share Price Performance 1 Celestica Inc. CLS 2590% 2 Montage Gold Corp. MAU 2502% 3 Tenaz Energy Corp. TNZ 1463% 4 5N Plus Inc. VNP 1243% 5 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM 958% 6 Discovery Mining Ltd. DSV 934% 7 AbraSilver Resource Corp. ABRA 904% 8 G Mining Ventures Corp. GMIN 853% 9 Bird Construction Inc. BDT 738% 10 Faraday Copper Corp. FDY 688% 11 Andean Precious Metals Corp. APM 666% 12 Hut 8 Corp. HUT 645% 13 Hammond Power Solutions Inc. HPS.A 625% 14 MDA Space Ltd. MDA 617% 15 Aclara Resources Inc. ARA 587% 16 Firan Technology Group Corporation FTG 577% 17 Trilogy Metals Inc. TMQ 570% 18 CES Energy Solutions Corp. CEU 570% 19 Aris Mining Corporation ARIS 563% 20 IAMGold Corporation IMG 541% 21 Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA 507% 22 Skeena Resources Limited SKE 492% 23 Lundin Gold Inc. LUG 484% 24 Americas Gold and Silver Corporation USA 477% 25 Telesat Corporation TSAT 475% 26 Valeura Energy Inc. VLE 471% 27 Extendicare Inc. EXE 466% 28 Kinross Gold Corporation K 452% 29 DPM Metals Inc. DPM 449% 30 Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM 430%

Source: All data is sourced from TSX/TSXV Market Intelligence Group analysis. Based on historical dividend-adjusted share prices from S&P Capital IQ as at June 30, 2026.

*The S&P/TSX Composite Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index (the "Indices") are the products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). S&P is a registered trademark of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. These trademarks have been sublicensed for certain purposes by SPDJI and TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

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For more information on the 2026 TSX30, please contact:

Jordan Heath-Rawlings

Earned Media Director

Hill & Knowlton

647-225-2735

jordan.hr@bursonglobal.com

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