Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) today published its Sustainability Report for fiscal year 2026, titled "Growing with purpose. Progress in action".

Guided by five priorities identified through a materiality assessment with an independent advisor, namely talents, organizational culture, cybersecurity and data privacy, governance, and the transition to a lower-carbon economy, the report outlines Alithya's efforts to strengthen its workplace culture, advance gender parity and Indigenous relations, and better measure the emissions tied to its operations and value chain.

Key Highlights from the 2026 Sustainability Report include:

Promoted to Silver Parity Certification from Women in Governance in Canada, after four consecutive years at Bronze, and earned Bronze-level certification in the United States on a first submission

Obtained Bronze certification under the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Partnership Accreditation in the Indigenous Relations program, and is progressing toward Silver

Launched the Company's Employee Value Proposition, defining the experience Alithya commits to offering its people

Enhanced its third-party security assurance process and introduced role-specific training, including a new course for software developers, with additional content focused on AI security in development

Maintained board diversity targets, with three out of eight directors self-identifying as women and one as a member of a visible minority

Reported total greenhouse gas emissions of 8,395.14 tCO 2 e, a 0.9% increase over fiscal 2025, with Scope 1 emissions down from 96.43 to 63.90 tCO 2 e

"From the beginning, Alithya has been built around a strong human foundation," said Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer at Alithya. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do, driving innovation, strengthening our culture, and shaping the impact we have in our communities. As we grow with purpose, we do so with a clear conviction that sustainable growth is built through consistent, meaningful action, contributing to a future that reflects the values at the core of Alithya."

Alithya reports against SASB standards for Professional and Commercial Services and Software and IT Services, focusing disclosure on the issues most material to its business and stakeholders.

To read Alithya's 2026 Sustainability Report, please click here.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

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