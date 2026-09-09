Vantage Foundation Supports Emirates Environmental Group's Sustainability Dialogue in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vantage Foundation and Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) are developing their collaboration on environmental sustainability in the UAE. An early initiative within this relationship was EEG's panel, "Green Infrastructure and Retrofitting: Upgrading the Built Environment for Net Zero," held on 27th August 2026 and supported by Vantage Foundation as Strategic Contributor.

Convened by EEG in association with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the event brought together experts from government, energy, finance, academia, engineering and the built environment, alongside educators and students. The programme featured an opening address by Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, and a keynote address by Eng. Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director - Demand Side Management at the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. Panellists represented organisations including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dubai Municipality, HSBC, BGRE,the British University in Dubai and Berkeley Services UAE, bringing policy, technical, academic and commercial perspectives to discussions on green infrastructure, building retrofitting, digital technologies, financing and implementation.

The engagement marks Vantage Foundation's support for environmental initiatives in the UAE and represents part of its broader social-impact work. Alongside education, social inclusion and community support, the Foundation is exploring practical environmental action that strengthens resilience and supports the long-term wellbeing of communities.

Vantage Foundation believes environmental sustainability requires practical, scalable and financially viable solutions. Retrofitting can reduce energy use, extend the useful life of buildings, limit unnecessary waste and improve resilience to climate-related risks. Progress at scale also requires coordinated action across government, technical experts, businesses, civil society and communities.

"At Vantage Foundation, we believe lasting progress is defined by the value we create for people, communities, and the planet. Environmental responsibility is not a standalone initiative-it is a long-term commitment that we are translating into practical action through trusted partnerships. We are proud to work alongside Emirates Environmental Group, aligned with the objectives of the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy, while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. A sustainable future cannot be delivered by one institution alone. It requires shared leadership across business, government, and civil society. We are committed to playing our part to connect global ambitions with local action and help create impact that lasts." Stated by Leo Wu, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation.

Through future initiatives with EEG and other trusted partners, Vantage Foundation will continue exploring how environmental progress can strengthen communities and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is committed to supporting social-impact initiatives. Established with a vision to reshape communities globally, the Foundation channels its passion and expertise into fostering human potential and revitalising societies. With each project undertaken, Vantage Foundation works to create positive social impact and support a brighter, more inclusive future. https://www.vantage.foundation/

This content is for corporate social responsibility and general informational purposes only.

About Emirates Environmental Group

Established in the UAE in 1991, EEG is a professional NGO devoted to protecting the environment through means of education, action programmes and community involvement in the United Arab Emirates. https://www.eeg-uae.org/

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