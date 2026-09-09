Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Announces US$2.6 Million Three-Year Contract with a Confidential Defense Organization, Stock Option Grant, and Investor Relations Engagement

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2Wi" or the "Company") (TSXV:YTY) announces that it has entered into a three-year contract, valued at US$2.6 million, with a confidential defense organization for Precision Devices products for an aerospace application. The Company also announces the grant of 2.1 million stock options to officers and directors at an exercise price of $0.075 per stock option, and an investor relations engagement with Boardmarker Group, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Customer contract

The Company has entered into a three-year contract valued at approximately US$2.6 million with a confidential defense organization. Under the contract, Wi2Wi will supply Precision Devices products for an aerospace application. Precision Devices is the Company's Made-in-USA, vertically integrated line of high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products, including industrial and MIL-SPEC crystals, oscillators, and filters serving defense, aerospace, medical and industrial applications.

Sue Amarin, CEO and Director, states: "This contract reflects continued demand for our Made-in-USA Precision Devices products and our customers' confidence in Wi2Wi's quality and reliability. Those relationships have been built over many years with aerospace, defense, and industrial OEMs who depend on our high-reliability timing and frequency-control solutions. We are also seeing increasing demand as defense spending rises and programs require trusted U.S. manufacturing. We are also formalizing our investor-relations support so shareholders and the investment community have a clear point of contact as we execute."

Stock option grant

The Company has granted 2.1 million stock options to officers and directors of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.075 per stock option. The grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Investor relations engagement

The Company has engaged Calgary-based 1359410 Alberta Inc., carrying on business as Boardmarker Group ("Boardmarker"), to primarily provide investor relations services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Boardmarker has provided scalable investor relations services to over 30 clients since its inception in 2007. Under the agreement, Boardmarker will receive compensation of CDN$6,000 per month, plus GST, for an initial 90-day probationary period, and an initial option grant of 500,000 options at an exercise price of CAD$0.10. The probationary period forms part of a one-year term commencing on the effective date. If the agreement has not been terminated prior to or upon expiry of the probationary period, the engagement continues for the remainder of that one-year term.

Boardmarker will provide investor relations services, including shareholder identification and communications, investor materials, capital-markets support, support for the Company's X, LinkedIn and YouTube channels, and day-to-day handling of the investor-relations inbox, as directed by the Company.

Boardmarker Group is operated by Dean Stuart, a Calgary-based consultant for the past nineteen years. Mr. Stuart holds a B.A. Economics from the University of Calgary and was previously employed by the Alberta Stock Exchange in the market surveillance department. Boardmarker and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, Boardmarker owns 10,000 securities of the Company. The engagement and the Boardmarker option grant described above are subject to TSX Venture Exchange review and approval.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi Corporation (TSXV:YTY) is a vertically integrated, Made-in-USA manufacturer of high-reliability precision timing and frequency control products for defense, aerospace, medical and industrial applications. Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company delivers industrial and MIL-SPEC crystals, oscillators, and filters under the Precision Devices brand.

For further information

Investor Relations

E: investorrelations@wi2wi.com

Sue Amarin, Chief Executive Officer & Director

E: sue_a@wi2wi.com

T: 1-608-203-0234

Website: https://www.wi2wi.com/

Dean Stuart, Boardmarker Group

E: dean@boardmarker.net

T: 1-403-617-7609

Website: https://www.boardmarker.net/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations, including with respect to performance under the contract described above, the proposed investor relations engagement, and the grant of stock options. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and is not a prospectus.

SOURCE: Wi2Wi Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wi2wi-announces-us2.6-million-three-year-contract-with-a-confidential-defense-1218454