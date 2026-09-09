Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Appoints Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Bower to the role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Bower is a seasoned mine operator with over 35 years of experience, having held senior management roles with several of the world's leading mining companies, including First Majestic Silver, Barrick, BHP, and KGHM. He will oversee the Company's mining operations in Mexico, with responsibility for driving safety, operational performance, productivity and the execution of the Company's growth strategy.

Mr. Bower was the Vice-President of Operations for First Majestic Silver Corp. from 2021 to 2025. In this role, he was responsible for growing operations at three underground precious metals mines: San Dimas, Santa Elena, and La Encantada. Under his leadership, all three mines achieved increased milling and production rates, while substantially improving safety performance.

James Anderson, Chairman & CEO, said, "We are extremely fortunate to attract a mining executive of such proven ability and astute business acumen. In every assignment, Colin has demonstrated a remarkable ability to strengthen mining assets across the three pillars of safety, production, and profitability. His most recent tenure gives him extensive operating experience in Mexican underground mines that closely parallel those held within our production portfolio; he is the ideal leader to help take Guanajuato Silver to the next level of growth."

From 2019 to 2020, Mr. Bower worked at Barrick, initially as Executive General Manager for Barrick Nevada, where he was responsible for Barrick's Nevada operations, and subsequently as Executive General Manager, Growth, Strategy & Integrated Operations for Nevada Gold Mines.

From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Bower worked for the Polish multinational mining company KGHM. From 2011 to 2014, he was Mining Manager at the Sierra Gorda Mine in Chile; he then became General Manager of KGHM's Robinson Mine in Nevada; and, finally, he served as Vice-President of Operations at their Sierra Gorda Mine. Across these roles, he led major operational improvement, recovery and ramp-up initiatives, delivering significant gains in production, cost performance and safety.

Earlier in his career, from 1998 to 2009, Mr. Bower spent eleven years at BHP's Escondida Mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, where he progressed through increasingly senior operational and management roles. In 2016, Mr. Bower returned to BHP as General Manager of its Cerro Colorado operation in Chile, where he was responsible for the operation and P&L of this large-scale copper mine.

About Guanajuato Silver

Guanajuato Silver is a precious metals producer with a portfolio of producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company has a core operational footprint of four operating silver-gold assets in the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango.

For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Corporate Affairs Director, T: 604 723 1433

E: jjj@GSilver.com

GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-appoints-chief-operating-officer-1218227