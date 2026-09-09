Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Exter Gold Corp. (CSE: XGOL) (formerly, Bird River Resources Inc., BDR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 12,230,393 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at $0.105 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,284,191.27.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to an eligible finder by issuance of 38,095 finder's compensation Shares at $0.105 per Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. All currency references in this news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted. The Shares were issued by way of a private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

Upsize of Offering

The Company is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the Company intends to upsize the Offering from up to 14,285,714 Shares for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 to up to 33,333,333 Shares for gross proceeds of $3,500,000.

Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the Offering, Mr. Robert Jellen (the "Subscriber") directly and indirectly acquired 8,613,540 Shares (the "Acquired Shares") pursuant to subscription agreements entered between the Subscriber and the Company. The Acquired Shares represents approximately 7.91% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, the Subscriber, directly and indirectly, holds 20,896,228 Shares representing approximately 19.19% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Subscriber acquired the Common Shares pursuant to the Offering for investment purposes and intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis. Depending upon a few factors including market and other conditions, the Subscriber may from time to time increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control, direction or economic exposure over securities of the Company.

This news release is being issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Company is reporting and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Transaction Update and AGSM

Further to the Company's news release dated December 11, 2025 regarding the entry into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Analog Gold Inc. ("Analog") to acquire certain assets from Analog (the "Transaction"), and subsequent news releases providing updates thereon, including the Company's news release dated March 2, 2026 regarding the stabilization of operations at the Tadeo Mill and the addendum to the LOI dated April 8, 2026 extending the outside date for completion of the Transaction to October 31, 2026, the Company is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

The technical report for the projects located in Mexico prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has been completed and has been filed for review with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The required audited financial statements of the target are progressing well and are expected to be completed by the end of September 2026. The parties continue to advance the steps necessary to complete the Transaction.

The Company also announces that the parties have entered a further addendum to the LOI pursuant to which the outside date for the completion of the Transaction has been extended from October 31, 2026, to December 31, 2026, to allow sufficient time to satisfy all remaining conditions to closing.

The Company further announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders has been scheduled for November 17, 2026, at which, among other things, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve the Transaction.

The Company wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support and understanding as it works diligently to complete the Transaction. The Company recognizes that the complexity of the Transaction has required additional time and remains committed to ensuring that all requisite regulatory, financial and technical requirements are satisfied in a thorough and timely manner.

About Exter Gold (formerly Bird River Resources)

Exter Gold (formerly Bird River Resources) is a Winnipeg, Manitoba-based resource company focused on advancing quality mineral exploration and development properties. Upon completion of its transaction with Analog Gold Inc., the Company will be a fully integrated producing gold and silver mining company located in a Tier-1 mining district east of Mazatlán, Mexico. Exter's key assets will include a fully operational processing mill with a capacity of processing 600 tons per day of ore, a producing mine Tres Oros, a near-term producing high-grade gold property El Dorado and two key exploration properties San Fernando and San Ramón located next to Vizsla Silver's high-grade Panuco Project with similar mineralization. Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "plans" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this press release.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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