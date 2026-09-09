Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report its first assays from its 2026 drill program, including multiple high-grade gold intercepts on its Blueberry and Lemoffe vein zones. The reported drilling is from the road accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.

The results reported in this release represent the first batch of received holes from the 2026 season, which is expected to be in the order of 52,000 to 56,000 total metres.

The 2026 drilling program is focused on three key objectives: upgrading inferred ounces to indicated through infill drilling, expanding known vein zones, and testing major step-outs and new targets.

Given the parallel nature of the vein zones within the Blueberry Contact Zone, individual drill holes can often achieve both resource expansion and confidence-building objectives. Figures 1-4 illustrate the location of completed and currently reported drilling relative to the modelled vein zones.

Highlights

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR26-492 intersected 9.7 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 18.00 metres (m) , including 40.4 g/t gold over 2.0 m at the Lemoffe vein zone. The hole also intercepted an additional Lemoffe vein grading 15.9 g/t gold over 2.0 m (Table 1, Figures 1,2).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR26-489 intersected 26.2 g/t gold over 2.45 m at the Lemoffe vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,3).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR26-490 intersected 14.6 g/t gold over 2.45 m at the Blueberry vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,4).

More than 40,000 m of drilling this season has been completed in 160 holes, with an additional 12,000 to 16,000 m forecasted to be completed within the existing budget due to better-than-expected drilling productivity. Four drill holes are reported in this news release with assays pending, results will be reported throughout the remainder of the year as received.

Eight diamond drills are currently turning; seven on the Scottie Gold Mine Project and one on Cambria Project.

"We are very encouraged by the first results from our 2026 drill program, which provide an excellent start to what is shaping up to be an exciting exploration season," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President and CEO. "In addition to drilling, the two geophysical surveys over the project are also wrapping up and will provide valuable context to some of our new drill targets generated and tested this year.

"Importantly, the drill program is performing exceptionally well operationally, with drilling costs tracking below budget, exceeding our initial expectations. As a result, we now expect to drill more metres than originally planned within our existing exploration budget. With eight rigs continuing to turn and the majority of the assays still pending, we look forward to maintaining this momentum as we advance the program towards a Feasibility Study in H1 2027."

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR26-489 280.80 283.25 2.45 26.2 28 Lemoffe SR26-490 83.00 84.00 1.00 1.4 4 Road and 116.00 118.50 2.50 2.4 - Road and 172.00 173.00 1.00 1.9 2 Blueberry and 227.00 229.45 2.45 14.6 3 Blueberry and 306.00 312.00 6.00 1.2 - Blueberry SR26-492 173.00 185.50 12.50 1.3 - Lemoffe 1 Incl. 173.00 176.00 3.00 3.1 - Lemoffe 1 and 186.50 204.50 18.00 9.7 7 Lemoffe 2+3 incl. 186.50 188.50 2.00 40.4 39 Lemoffe 2 incl. 186.50 187.50 1.00 78.5 70 Lemoffe 2 incl. 195.50 202.50 7.00 11.5 4 Lemoffe 3 incl. 201.50 202.50 1.00 56.8 13 Lemoffe 3 and 233.50 235.50 2.00 15.9 17 Lemoffe 4 SR26-493 103.35 104.70 1.35 1.7 - Blueberry and 183.15 184.15 1.00 1.7 - Blueberry 1Core Length - true width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

The project's published Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was released in early May 2025, which outlined an inferred MRE of 3.6 million tonnes grading 6.1g/t Au for a total of 703k gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025; Bird S., June 20, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The resource does not include the 27,000 m of diamond drilling that was completed in the summer of 2025, nor the >50,000 m program currently underway on the Scottie Gold Mine Project. These new results will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) that is planned for release in the first half of 2027 concurrently with a Feasibility Study on the project.





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Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2026 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program is undertaken under the direction of Lyle Hansen. The majority of drill core is NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core is cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold is assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis is conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Lyle Hansen, P.Geo., Resource Geologist for Scottie Resources Corp., is non-independent and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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