Company Delivers 904% Three-Year Share Price Appreciation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2026 TSX30, Toronto Stock Exchange's annual ranking of the 30 top-performing TSX-listed companies. AbraSilver generated dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 904% and approximately $2.2 billion of market capitalization over the three-year measurement period ended June 30, 2026.

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "We're delighted to be recognized as one of the top-performing companies on the TSX. The past three years have truly been a transformative period for AbraSilver, and our team has made tremendous progress advancing Diablillos into a world-class project. I'm very proud of what our team has accomplished and want to sincerely thank all our employees and directors for their hard work, as well as our shareholders for their continued support. With the Feasibility Study complete, key approvals in hand and RIGI approval secured, our focus now turns to advancing Diablillos toward a construction decision."

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). It's a premier program that recognizes companies that have shown exceptional growth and performance. The ranking is based on a key metric: dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period.

For more information about the TSX30 and the rankings, please visit www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with a strong production profile and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

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