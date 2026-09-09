Florida fumigation company expands its services into Volusia County, building on previous success throughout Central Florida.

Longwood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Tent Fumigation Specialist LLC, a Florida DACS-licensed, owner-operated fumigation company serving Central Florida, is expanding its whole-structure tent fumigation and drywood termite treatment services. The company is now pleased to announce that it offers tent fumigation in Volusia County, broadening its overall service area.





Owner-Operated Tent Fumigation Specialists Announces Volusia County Expansion



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Building on its established presence in DeLand and DeBary, Tent Fumigation Specialist will serve communities across the entire county, including but not limited to: Deltona, Orange City, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach and Edgewater. These areas are known to be impacted by drywood termite pressure year-round, largely thanks to the warm, humid coastal climate.

Tent Fumigation Specialist also brings other features of its Central Florida service to Volusia County, such as a "no hidden costs" approach to tent fumigation. The business believes in a transparent approach to pricing, delivering a clear quote at the beginning of any project, inclusive of all costs and fees.

As a company that's already seen success within Central Florida, the team is excited to see where this next venture takes them and is eager to get started helping homeowners throughout this new service area. The Volusia County service is now open and ready for business, with customers able to request free estimates by calling (407) 929-7317.

About Tent Fumigation Specialist LLC

Based in Longwood, Florida, Tent Fumigation Specialist has years of experience tenting and treating homes and businesses across Central Florida, building a full concierge service to make the whole process effortless. It's a local company where the owner is front and center, answering customers' calls and providing a truly hands-on experience for all.

More details on the company can be found on the website here: https://www.tentfumigationspecialistsfl.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311593