New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - The August Wellness Index Report, published by Wellness Eternal, focuses on the discipline that determines whether longevity science reaches anyone at all. The science of living longer means little until it reaches real people. Translational longevity is the work of closing that gap, and its leading voices converge this October at the Translational Longevity Summit in Boston, hosted by Boston BioLife and the Healthspan Action Coalition.

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Key Takeaways:

The August Wellness Index Report concludes that translational longevity--the work of moving laboratory breakthroughs to the patient bedside--is where real progress in longevity is won.

The report identifies three defining signals for the field: cell science shifting from proof of concept to real clinical delivery, evidence emerging as the bridge from research to practice, and clinical strategy and systems proving essential to scaling care safely and consistently.

The Translational Longevity Summit runs October 7 to 11 at the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus in Boston, hosted by Joseph Krieger of Boston BioLife and Bernard Siegel of the Healthspan Action Coalition.

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About the Wellness Index Report

The Wellness Index Report is an independent, practitioner-led research platform published monthly by Wellness Eternal. It evaluates wellness providers, technologies and protocols through a four-step process: expert nomination, customer and patient feedback, clinical review, and ongoing rating analysis.

The report is distributed across major media outlets and reaches a global audience, providing visibility to solutions that meet its integrity-first standard.

Practitioners, companies and innovators interested in being considered for future reports can participate by completing the official submission and review process.

Read the full August report: wellnessindexreport.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313603