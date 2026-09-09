CHINA TODAY SHENYANG SALON: Green Pitch Bridges Mountains and Seas, United Hearts Gather the World

-The 4th "Hello, Shenyang" Football Friendship Match for International Residents Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th "Hello, Shenyang" Football Friendship Match for international residents kicked off September 5 at Shenyang University, bringing together international residents for a day of sport and cultural exchange.

Themed "Green Pitch Bridges Mountains and Seas, United Hearts Gather the World," the event was hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government and co-organized by the Municipal Foreign Affairs Office, the Municipal Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Municipal Sports Bureau, and Shenyang University, with China Today Shenyang Salon as the collaborating unit. Consular officials and international residents from business, academia and other sectors attended the opening ceremony, where Vice Mayor Zhao Wei delivered remarks.

Four teams took to the field: an elite squad from BMW, international student teams from Shenyang University and Shenyang Medical College, and the youngest competitors from Shenyang Huimin Senior High School. The matches featured skillful play, fierce competition and strong teamwork, while high-fives and embraces conveyed genuine friendship among players.

The event also showcased traditional Chinese cultural performances - Wing Chun demonstrations and qipao fashion shows - offering guests an immersive experience of Chinese heritage. Fun activities such as the Ultimate Football and Unity Challenge team-building exercises added laughter and strengthened bonds among participants.

Launched in 2023, the annual match serves as a football-based friendship platform for international residents in Shenyang. Over three years, players of diverse nationalities, ages and professions have gathered through their shared passion, experiencing the city's hospitality and China's openness through sport. Football bridges language and cultural gaps, bringing friends from around the world together and embodying the spirit of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.

Shenyang is now advancing toward its goal of becoming an international central city in Northeast Asia, with a focus on building itself as a hub for international exchanges and a benchmark city for sister-city relations. By improving services for international residents, the city ensures that foreign friends can pursue opportunities, build careers, enjoy a high quality of life, and feel a sense of belonging. Looking ahead, Shenyang will continue to create more platforms for cultural and people-to-people exchanges, inviting international friends who choose the city to share in its revitalization and build a brighter future together.

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