CGN: China's Gen-III+ Advanced Nuclear Power Technology "Hualong One" 2.0 Unveiled to the Global Market

CGN

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's Gen-III+ advanced nuclear power technology, "Hualong One" 2.0, was unveiled to the global market on September 7 at the CGN 2026 Sustainable Development Conference held in Shenzhen. Building on the existing defense-in-depth (DiD) safety architecture, "Hualong One" 2.0 comprehensively optimizes 14 safety features, with notable improvements in nine key safety indicators.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Representatives from over 200 participants across 28 countries and regions attended the conference. "Hualong One" 2.0 enables operators to remain without intervention for 72 hours post-accident and achieves 7-day accident self-sustaining capability. It comprehensively simplifies auxiliary system configurations: pipeline length is reduced by approximately 31%, process valves by about 25%, nuclear island building volume by 21%, and nuclear island installation volume by approximately 33%. Additionally, the unit automation operation ratio is increased by 66%, enabling more precise system regulation and faster response, while key equipment features 100% localization capability.

"This is not a brand-new technology developed from scratch, but rather a systematic upgrade in quality and efficiency built upon a mature design, delivering comprehensive enhancements across five dimensions: safety, construction schedule, capital cost, O&M, and environmental protection," said Niu Wenhua, chief expert of "Hualong One" 2.0, at the launch.

In 1978, China introduced two million-kilowatt-class nuclear power units from France, which ultimately took root on the shores of Daya Bay in Shenzhen, becoming the country's first large-scale commercial nuclear power plant. Currently, the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Base, home to the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant, also includes the Ling'ao Nuclear Power Plant Phase I and Phase II, comprising a total of six reactor units.

To date, the cumulative on-grid electricity generation of the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Base has exceeded 1 trillion kilowatt-hours (1,000 TWh). Notably, Unit 1 of the Ling'ao Nuclear Power Plant has recorded over 7,200 consecutive days of safe and stable operation, continuously setting and holding the world record for the longest safe operation period among nuclear units of the same type.

Leveraging the innovative talent, resources, and nuclear power construction and operation experience accumulated through CPR1000 construction, CGN successfully launched "Hualong One," China's Gen-III nuclear power technology with independent intellectual property rights. To date, 10 "Hualong One" units have been put into commercial operation both domestically and internationally, with another 37 approved and currently under construction, fully validating its maturity through large-scale, batch construction and operation.

On this basis, the "Hualong One" research and development team, in collaboration with industry partners, has completed nearly 100 design optimizations and iteratively rolled out "Hualong One" 2.0, a Gen-III+ advanced nuclear power technology. On July 31, the State Council Executive Meeting approved eight nuclear power units, among which Phase III of the Guangdong Taipingling Nuclear Power Plant of CGN has been designated as a demonstration project for "Hualong One" 2.0.

Contact person: Mr. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558