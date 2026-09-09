MDelite Laser and Aesthetic: MDelite Introduces Eleo IPL on the iProElite Platform, Advancing Energy Delivery with Non-Contact Cooling

Eleo IPL combines non-contact cooling, ultra-short pulses and a BK7 optical tip with a lightweight handpiece in a system that requires no water cooling.

ARDEN HILLS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / MDelite, a medical technology company serving vision and aesthetic practices, announced the introduction of Eleo IPL on the MDelite iProElite platform.

Eleo IPL is an intense pulsed light technology engineered to deliver energy uniformly, intentionally and predictably. The technology combines non-contact cooling, ultra-short pulses and a BK7 optical tip to support consistent energy delivery across the treatment area.

Unlike water-cooled IPL designs, Eleo requires no water cooling anywhere within the system. This allows Eleo to use a lightweight handpiece weighing less than one pound and a flexible cable that is easier to maneuver around detailed treatment areas.

Together, these technologies form the foundation of Eleo's approach to energy integrity: preserving the quality and consistency of energy delivery from the system to the treatment area.

"When we first launched MDelite, we started with IPL technology that used water-based contact cooling. But as we listened to our clinics and evaluated the technology, we began to question whether that was the most effective approach for the targets we were treating," said James Schoemehl, CEO of MDelite. "That led us to remove water cooling, shorten the pulse duration and build the iProElite around a fundamentally different approach to energy delivery."

A different approach to cooling and energy delivery

Water-based contact cooling has traditionally been used by IPL systems to manage temperature at the skin's surface. Eleo takes a different approach by combining non-contact cooling with ultra-short pulse delivery.

Eleo's BK7 optical tip supports clear, consistent energy transmission into the treatment area, while its ultra-short pulses deliver energy in controlled intervals. The system provides non-contact cooling without requiring water to circulate through the device, handpiece or cable.

Eliminating water cooling also changes the physical design of the handpiece. Eleo offers a lighter, more flexible design that can help providers navigate areas around the lids, brows and nose.

For Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO, a partner at Premier Vision Group, experiencing the technology challenged common assumptions.

"Traditionally, IPL systems have circulated cold water through the system to make treatments more comfortable for patients. When you take that water cooling away, logically you might expect the treatment to feel more intense. What we're finding is the exact opposite," said Mile Brujic, OD, FAAO, a partner at Premier Vision Group. "Patients are finding the procedure more acceptable because the way the light energy is delivered is fundamentally different."

Differences that become apparent in everyday use

Specifications can help a practice compare IPL technologies. The more meaningful differences often become apparent once the technology enters the treatment room.

Dr. Aubry Tackett of the Oklahoma College of Optometry gradually introduced Eleo IPL to patients who had previously received treatments with another IPL platform. As those patients transitioned, she began noticing differences in comfort, vascular response and handling.

"When I began gradually transitioning patients from a water-cooled IPL device to the iProElite, they gave me immediate, first-treatment feedback that the treatment was much more comfortable," said Aubry Tackett, OD, assistant professor at Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry. "I also found the handpiece lighter, smaller and easier to manipulate, especially around areas such as the lids, brow bone and nose."

Individual experiences and treatment results may vary.

Eleo IPL technology at a glance

Eleo IPL includes:

Ultra-short pulse delivery

A BK7 optical glass treatment tip

Energy delivery with non-contact cooling

A lightweight handpiece weighing less than one pound

No water cooling required anywhere within the system

Integration with the MDelite iProElite platform

Eleo expands the IPL capabilities of the iProElite platform for vision and aesthetic practices. Its combination of pulse architecture, optical design, non-contact cooling and lightweight ergonomics represents a comprehensive approach to IPL energy delivery.

Availability

Eleo IPL is available on the MDelite iProElite platform for qualified vision and aesthetic practices in the United States.

Learn more about Eleo IPL and the MDelite iProElite platform or contact MDelite to schedule a demonstration.

About MDelite

MDelite Vision & Aesthetic is a medical technology company providing energy-based platforms, clinical education and practice-development support to vision and aesthetic providers. MDelite combines thoughtfully engineered technologies with long-term implementation support to help practices introduce new treatment capabilities and build sustainable patient programs.

For more information, visit www.mdelite.com .

CONTACT:

Evelyn Irvin

evelyn@mdelite.com

816-920-3476

SOURCE: MDelite Laser and Aesthetic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdelite-introduces-eleo-ipl-on-the-iproelite-platform-advancing-energ-1216647