Empire Holdings: Arete Construction Launches with Proven Leadership and Commercial Real Estate Experience

Fort Worth-based contractor combines the strength of Empire Holdings with decades of construction experience and established industry relationships.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Arete Construction has officially launched as a commercial general contractor and construction management company serving Fort Worth and the surrounding North Texas region.

Arete's launch is supported by Empire Holdings and its founder and CEO, Sandra McGlothlin. McGlothlin's entrepreneurial experience includes founding Empire Holdings, Empire Disposal and Empire Roofing. Her background building and leading specialty construction companies bring expert operational knowledge and long-term local industry perspective to Arete's foundation.

"Arete Construction is a new company, but it is not starting from scratch," McGlothlin said. "It is built on experienced leadership, a strong understanding of commercial real estate, and relationships that have been built over many years."

Arete is led by Matt McCoy, a commercial real estate and construction professional with over 11 years of experience guiding commercial projects from initial planning and budgeting through construction and final delivery. Over the course of his career, McCoy has managed or supported more than 33 projects with over 1 million square feet and representing more than $100 million in construction activity.

McCoy previously served as project manager for Sun Valley Industrial Park and Campus Industrial Park and will serve in that role for the upcoming Woodhaven Business Park for Empire Holdings.

McCoy previously worked for CBRE, where he held a Florida real estate license and served as a construction owner's representative. In that role, he led multidisciplinary real estate and construction solutions for both tenants and landlords in the Jacksonville, Florida market.

His CBRE experience included preconstruction and lease support, budget forecasting, tenant improvement renovations, and ground-up build-to-suit developments. McCoy helped clients navigate every stage of the construction process, coordinating owners, tenants, architects, engineers, contractors, and other project stakeholders to keep projects aligned with budgets, schedules, and operational goals.

During his career, McCoy has worked with nationally recognized companies including Grainger, The Home Depot, Raymond James, and McKesson. His broader client and project experience also includes Marand US Holdings, Fonroche Lighting America, Skidabrader Group, Astro Pak, and Empire Holdings.

"Arete may be a new name in the North Texas construction market, but our team's experience is not new," McCoy said. "We understand construction from the perspective of the contractor, property owner, landlord, and tenant. That broader perspective allows us to anticipate challenges, communicate clearly, and make decisions that protect our clients' time, investment, and long-term objectives."

"Through our work with Empire Holdings, we have built a team, systems, and a network of trusted industry relationships capable of serving clients well beyond our affiliated portfolio," McCoy added. "Our goal is to bring an owner-focused approach to every project, regardless of its size or complexity."

Arete delivers commercial general contracting and construction management services for tenant improvements, renovations, capital improvement projects, and ground-up construction. Its project team coordinates with owners, tenants, design professionals, subcontractors, and vendors throughout the planning and construction process.

With established North Texas relationships and experience representing multiple sides of the commercial real estate process, Arete is positioned to provide clients with practical guidance, disciplined project management, and dependable construction execution.

About Arete Construction

Arete Construction is a Fort Worth-based commercial general contractor and construction management company serving clients throughout North Texas. Led by an experienced commercial real estate and construction team, Arete provides preconstruction, budgeting, tenant improvement, renovation, capital improvement, and ground-up construction services. The company is committed to delivering quality work through accountability, collaboration, transparent communication, and an owner-focused approach.

For more information, visit areteconstruction.com.

About Empire Holdings

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer specializing in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties designed around the operational needs of its tenants. Led by founder and CEO Sandra McGlothlin, whose commercial real estate and business experience spans more than four decades, Empire Holdings brings design, technology, modern infrastructure, and user-focused planning together to create industrial environments built for performance and growth.

For more information, visit empireholdingstx.com.

Media Contact:

Arete Construction and Empire Holdings

Keishi High

817-985-0054

keishi@empireholdingstx.com

SOURCE: Empire Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/arete-construction-launches-with-proven-leadership-and-commercial-real-estate-experienc-1218166