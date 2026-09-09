Enable Technologies Inc.: Albright Credit Union Launches Consumer Deposit Account Opening on Enable's Unified Modern Platform

On-time implementation brings a modern account opening experience to Albright Credit Union, with consumer lending next on the roadmap

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Albright Credit Union with $75 million in assets based in Bethel, CT announced today its partnership with Enable Technologies and the successful launch of consumer deposit account opening on the Enable platform. Delivered entirely on schedule from project kickoff through go-live, the launch is now supporting Albright's team in the branch with the same Enable-powered experience expanding to Albright's digital channel shortly. The credit union is also looking ahead to the next phase of its partnership with Enable bringing consumer lending onto the platform.

Through Enable, Albright is creating a more seamless and efficient deposit account opening experience for both its members and employees. The platform provides a consistent foundation across channels allowing Albright to begin serving members through its branch network while rapidly extending the same modern experience to its digital channel.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to make it easier for our members to engage with Albright while giving our team the tools they need to deliver the level of service and personal attention our members expect," said Sabrina DeFazio, President and CEO of Albright. "Enable understood what we were trying to accomplish and worked alongside our team to keep the implementation moving quickly and efficiently. We're excited to be live with consumer deposits and even more excited about what comes next as we expand our use of the Enable platform into consumer lending."

The implementation was completed entirely on schedule, reflecting close collaboration between the Albright and Enable teams. Albright's decisiveness, responsiveness and ability to quickly move key decisions forward helped create an exceptionally smooth implementation process and accelerated the institution's path from project kickoff to go-live.

"Albright has been an absolute joy to work with," said Ashwin Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Enable. "Their team is decisive, collaborative and incredibly responsive all of which allowed us to move from implementation to go-live exactly as planned. More importantly, they share our belief that technology should make banking simpler for members and employees alike. We're thrilled to see them live with consumer deposits and excited about what we'll accomplish together as the relationship continues to grow."

The Albright launch also marks another milestone in the continued evolution of the Enable platform. New product capabilities, expanded configuration options and a maturing implementation framework are enabling financial institutions to move from planning to production with greater speed, efficiency and predictability.

"Every implementation teaches us something and makes the platform stronger," added Karthik Vaidyanathan, co-founder and President of Enable. "The speed and efficiency of this launch are a great testament to Albright's team and to how far our product and implementation capabilities have come. We're able to give our client partners greater flexibility while making implementations faster, smoother and more predictable than ever."

The launch also represents the first phase of Albright's broader vision for the Enable platform. Albright and Enable are now looking ahead to the next phase of the partnership: consumer lending. By bringing deposits and lending together on a unified platform, Albright will be able to create more connected experiences across the member relationship while continuing to simplify processes for its employees.

"Going live with consumer deposits is an important milestone but it's really the beginning of what we're building together," added Goyal. "The opportunity to now expand our partnership into consumer lending makes this an especially exciting chapter for both of our organizations. We're incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished together and even more excited about where we're headed next."

About Albright Credit Union

Albright Credit Union (ACU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit, financial cooperative based in Bethel, Connecticut with roughly $75 million in assets. ACU is a customer-centric credit union focused on creating a positive financial experience by delivering personalized service along with technology-oriented features to meet the needs of members and maximize the benefits of belonging to a credit union.

Our community credit union charter permits anyone to become a member of Albright Credit Union who lives, works, worships or attends school in Fairfield or Litchfield Counties of Connecticut. You can learn more by visiting https://www.albrightcu.com/.

About Enable Technologies

Enable is an industry leading AI-powered origination platform that unifies account opening and lending for consumers and businesses. Purpose-built for banks and credit unions, Enable combines real time guidance, automation, and open APIs to power seamless omnichannel experiences, reduce friction, and help institutions go live in weeks.

To learn more about Enable and its offerings, visit enable-technologies.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kranthi Palreddy Syphax

sales@enable-technologies.com

SOURCE: Enable Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/albright-credit-union-launches-consumer-deposit-account-opening-on-e-1218248