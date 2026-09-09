Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Invests an Additional $20 Million in XTEND AI Robotics, Bringing Total Investment to $27.5 Million

Reinforces Unusual Machines' Commitment to the Growing U.S. Drone and Robotics Ecosystem

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced an additional $20 million strategic investment in XTEND AI Robotics Inc. (NYSE:XTND), a Physical AI company and existing Unusual Machines customer. The additional $20 million brings Unusual Machines' total investment in XTEND to $27.5 million and is part of, and not in addition to, the $110 million financing, which closed in connection with XTEND's business combination and NYSE listing.

The investment reflects Unusual Machines' broader approach to deploying capital across the drone ecosystem and into technologies and companies that complement its core component business.

"We believe drones are part of a much bigger shift toward autonomous systems and robotics," said Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Machines. "When we look at strategic investments, we look for companies that are expanding what unmanned systems can do, demonstrating an ability to execute, and investing in the U.S. industrial base. XTEND is doing all three very well. We believe they have an important role to play in where the industry is headed."

"As we begin this next chapter as a public company, we remain focused on delivering NDAA-compliant, American-made Physical AI systems," said Aviv Shapira, Chief Executive Officer of XTEND. "Unusual Machines is both a supplier and strategic partner to XTEND, and its increased investment reflects the strength of our platform, the depth of our relationship, and the opportunities ahead as we continue winning and delivering programs at scale for U.S. and allied defense customers."

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines is a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, focused on building a domestic supply chain for the growing U.S. drone industry. The Company manufactures a broad portfolio of critical components, including flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, video systems, motors, FPV headsets, and cameras, with batteries to be added through the pending Upgrade Energy acquisition. Unusual Machines is expanding U.S. manufacturing to meet increasing demand from defense, enterprise, and commercial customers, while serving the consumer FPV market through its Fat Shark and Rotor Riot brands. According to Fact.MR, the U.S. drone components market represents a $3 billion to $5 billion opportunity. For more information, visit unusualmachines.com.

About XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.

XTEND is a leader in software systems and Physical AI, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND's integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial Security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND's open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND's solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.XTEND.me.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include the trends in the market for autonomous systems and robotics. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, and are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that affect these forward-looking statements are included in the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and our Prospectus Supplement filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Christine Petraglia, Investors@unusualmachines.com

media@unusualmachines.com

XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.

Investor Relations: MZ North America, Shannon Devine, 203-741-8811, XTND@mzgroup.us

Media: Headline Media, Sarah Small, 929-255-1449, sarah@headline.media

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-invests-an-additional-20-million-in-xtend-ai-robotics-bringi-1218435