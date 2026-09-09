Largest exploration push in the property's history follows porphyry-style copper mineralization intersected in the first-ever deep drill hole beneath the Discovery Zone

Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (OTC Pink: DECXF) ("Decade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a major expansion of its exploration program at the Bonaparte copper-gold property. Based on results to date, including the porphyry-style copper mineralization intersected in DDH 1, the Company is increasing its planned drilling by 1,000 m, has staked an additional 1,400 ha of ground, and has opened a second exploration front where mineralized porphyry crops out at surface approximately 5 km east of the current drill area. Bonaparte is located approximately 50 km north of Kamloops, B.C., within the Kamloops Mining Division, in a belt that hosts some of British Columbia's major porphyry copper mines, including Highland Valley and New Afton.

Highlights

Drill program expanded by 1,000 m to a minimum of 4,000 m, the largest drill program ever undertaken on the property

Main IP chargeability anomaly measures approximately 3 km x 4 km, with a faulted extension running beneath the historically mined Discovery area, and remains largely untested at depth

Land position increased approximately 34 percent through the staking of 2 additional claims totaling 1,400 ha, bringing the property to 5,549 ha

Second exploration front opened on the east side of the claims, where outcrops of intensely altered feldspar porphyry carry fine chalcopyrite mineralization at surface, approximately 5 km from the drill area

Multiple news catalysts ahead, including DDH 1 core assays, results from over 750 soil samples and 30 rock samples, expanded drilling, and sampling from the new eastern target area

Expanded Drilling

The Company will drill an additional 1,000 m of core to further evaluate the IP chargeability anomalies on the project, which were outlined in a historic National Instrument 43-101 technical report prepared for previous operators. Induced polarization surveys remain one of the most powerful geophysical tools for detecting the disseminated sulphide mineralization associated with porphyry copper-gold systems, and porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization on the property appears to be spatially associated with strong chargeability highs coincident with strong resistivity anomalies. The main anomaly measures approximately 3 km x 4 km in the southwest portion of the claims. The footprint is comparable in scale to those of significant porphyry systems elsewhere in British Columbia, although the source of the anomaly can only be established by drilling. The Company is finalizing drill orientations to test these anomalies while avoiding faulting that hinders drilling. Readers are cautioned that a Qualified Person has not verified the historic geophysical results and the Company is not treating them as current.

Expanded Land Position

The Company has staked an additional 2 claims totaling 1,400 ha, bringing the total property size to 5,549 ha. The new ground was staked to secure prospective extensions of the geological environment being explored on the existing claims.

New Eastern Target Area

The Company has initiated a surface exploration and sampling program along the east side of the claims, approximately 5 km from the current drill area, where surface outcrops of intensely altered feldspar porphyry contain fine chalcopyrite mineralization. Copper-bearing porphyry at surface, 5 km from where DDH 1 intersected porphyry-style mineralization at depth, points to the scale of the system that may be present. Samples are being submitted for assay and results will be released once received and reviewed. Readers are cautioned that visual observations of mineralization are preliminary in nature, are not a substitute for laboratory analysis, and should not be relied upon as a measure of grade.

The Company announces the resignation of Frank Kamermans from the Board of Directors to pursue his business operations. The Company thanks Mr. Kamermans for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his endeavors.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated: "We believe we are on to something significant at Bonaparte, and everything we have done since the drill turned has been about pursuing it aggressively. The first deep hole ever drilled on this property came through a propylitic halo, into potassic alteration, and into porphyry-style copper mineralization, exactly the sequence the model predicted. We now have mineralized porphyry outcropping at surface five kilometres away, a chargeability anomaly three by four kilometres across that has never been properly drill tested, and a land package a third larger than it was a month ago. We are drilling more, sampling more, and holding more ground, and shareholders can expect a steady flow of news through the fall as assays and results are returned."

Important Cautionary Notes

Visual observations of mineralization and alteration in drill core and outcrop are preliminary in nature, are not a substitute for laboratory analysis, and should not be relied upon as a measure of grade. The presence of chalcopyrite and molybdenite does not indicate that economic grades of copper or molybdenum are present. Assay results from DDH 1 and from the surface programs are pending and will be released once received, compiled, and reviewed by the Company's Qualified Person. References to nearby mines and deposits, and to the scale of geophysical footprints of other porphyry systems, provide geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Bonaparte. Exploration at Bonaparte is at an early stage, and no mineral resource has been defined on the property.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration, from grassroots to advanced. Its properties and projects are mostly located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company's assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the expansion, continuation, and results of the drill program, the planned testing of geophysical anomalies, the surface exploration program, the interpretation of alteration and mineralization observed in drill core and outcrop, the potential presence, scale, or continuity of a porphyry system, the timing and receipt of assay results, anticipated news flow, and the exploration potential of the Bonaparte property, including statements of management's belief regarding the significance of results to date. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the risk that assay results do not confirm visual observations, the risk that drilling does not confirm the source, size, or continuity of the geophysical anomalies or the presence of a porphyry system, drilling and equipment availability, assay laboratory turnaround times, results of exploration that differ from expectations, availability of financing, and receipt of regulatory and other approvals. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

References

Logan, J.M., and Mihalynuk, M.G., 2013. Bonaparte gold: another 195 Ma Au-Cu porphyry deposit in southern British Columbia? In: Geological Fieldwork 2012, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Gas. British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2013-1, 71-80.

Minfile BC

NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bonaparte Gold Project by R. Kemp, P.Geo.

Reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS) are characterized by widespread arrays of sheeted auriferous quartz veins that preferentially form in the brittle carapace at the top of small plutons, where they form bulk-tonnage, low-grade Au deposits characterized by a Au-Bi-Te-W metal assemblage, such as the Fort Knox and Dublin Gulch deposits. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/277131625_Reduced_Intrusion-related_Gold_Systems

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