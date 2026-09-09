Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX0) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the exploration permit for its 100% owned Kitimat Copper-Gold Project ("Kitimat" or the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the deep-water port community of Kitimat, British Columbia. The Kitimat Copper-Gold Project covers 6,801.41 hectares within the Skeena Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia. The Project is year-round road-accessible via a network of logging and mineral exploration roads extending north from Kitimat. The property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, being within 10 km of tidewater, 1.5 km of rail, and 6 km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines.

Exploration Targets

The Project is situated within the Stikine Terrane, a prolific belt that hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold systems and is underlain by Late Triassic volcanic rocks intruded by Jurassic diorite and granodiorite bodies of the Coast Plutonic Complex. The Project's target areas include the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone displaying alteration and mineralization interpreted to represent low-level intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal expressions of a larger Cu-Au porphyry system (see press release January 5, 2026), the Bowbyes target area is interpreted as low grade disseminated to vein hosted Cu-Mo occurrences associated with a porphyry Cu-Au Zone (see press release March 24, 2026), and an AI-driven anomaly identified by U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. ("ExploreTech") to be "consistent with a buried porphyry center." The anomaly measures approximately 1.5 km by 1.5 km in lateral extent with a strong vertical continuity to at least 1 km depth (see press release March 5, 2026).

Historical Exploration & Highlights

Exploration on the Kitimat property dates back to the late 1960s, with multiple operators conducting geochemical, geophysical, and drilling campaigns. The most significant historical work was conducted by Decade Resources Ltd. (2010), which completed 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,437.5 meters* in the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone. Notable results include:

Hole J-7: 117.07 m grading 1.03 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu, from 1.52 m to 118.60 m.

Hole J-1: 103.65 m grading 1.00 g/t Au, 0.55% Cu, from 9.15 m to 112.80 m.

Hole J-2: 107.01 m grading 0.80 g/t Au, 0.45% Cu, from 6.10 m to 113.11 m.

Hole J-8: 112.20 m grading 0.41 g/t Au, 0.33% Cu, from 11.89 m to 124.09 m.

The mineralized intervals encountered in the 2010 drilling demonstrate continuous near-surface copper-gold mineralization extending over significant widths, remain open at depth within the Jeannette Zone, and occur within a broader hydrothermal system that is interpreted to extend laterally beyond the area tested. *The drill results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by the Company.

Brian Thurston, CEO of Copper Quest, stated, "Copper Quest is pleased with the timely granting of this exploration permit for Kitimat. With historical drilling intersecting near-surface copper-gold mineralization over intervals exceeding 100 metres and grading more than 0.5% Cu and 1 g/t Au, the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project represents a solid exploration opportunity that is ideally located with exceptional infrastructure, in a proven geological belt known for hosting major copper-gold systems."

Alex Miltenberger, PhD, CEO of ExploreTech commented, "Our generative AI platform evaluates thousands of geological and geophysical permutations to identify the highest-probability mineralized centers. At Kitimat, the integrated magnetic, VTEM, drilling and geological datasets produce a coherent target architecture consistent with buried intrusive-related mineralization. This platform has been successfully applied on multiple porphyry systems worldwide and we look forward to supporting Copper Quest as they advance this project toward drill confirmation."

Next Steps

The Company is sending a team of geologist to the Kitimat Property in September to do a preliminary ground-proofing for planning near term geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys and to refine priority drill targets as required. Field work could include ground magnetics, induced polarization (IP), and passive seismic to better define subsurface structure and mineralization trends.

A follow-up drill program would test key targets within the interpreted geology and surrounding high-grade corridors.

Infrastructure Advantage

The Kitimat Project is supported by outstanding infrastructure that meaningfully strengthens its development potential. The property benefits from established road access via historic logging and exploration roads, proximity to rail infrastructure, access to high-voltage hydroelectric power, and deep-water port facilities at Kitimat. Located just 10 kilometers from the city within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction, the project is exceptionally well positioned. Collectively, this infrastructure base has the potential to materially enhance project economics in the event of a discovery.

Qualified Person

Brian G. Thurston, P.Geo., the Company's President and CEO and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

The Company's land holdings comprise 8 projects that span almost 50,000 hectares in great mining jurisdictions of Canada and the USA. Copper Quest is committed to building shareholder value through acquisitions, discovery-driven exploration, and responsible development of its North American portfolio of assets. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CQX". For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at www.copper.quest.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing Alpine Gold Mine located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the City of Nelson British Columbia, spanning 4,611.49 hectares with a 2018 National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects historical inferred resource of 268,000 tonnes, estimated using a cut-off grade of 5.0 g/t Au and an average grade of 16.52 g/t Au, that represents an inferred resource of 142,000 oz of gold* (*McCuaig & Giroux, March 6, 2018, NI43-101 Technical Report for the Alpine Property, BC, Canada. Further drilling is necessary by the Company to upgrade/verify the estimate. The QP has not done sufficient work to make the resource current and the Company is not treating the estimate as current.). Apart from the Alpine Mine itself the property hosts 4 other less explored significant vein systems including the past-producing King Solomon vein workings, the Black Prince and the Cold Blow veins system, and the Gold Crown vein system. *The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the 2018 historic inferred resource results.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stars Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Property, spanning 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt with Tana Zone discovery drill intersection highlights of 0.466% Cu over 195.07m in drill hole DD18SS004 from 23.47m, 0.200% Cu over 396.67m in drill hole DD18SS010 from 29.37m, and 0.205% Cu over 207.27m in drill hole DD18SS015 from 163.98m. This highly prospective, approximately 5X2.5-kilometer annular magnetic anomaly is interpreted to represent an altered monzonite intrusion and surrounding hornfels.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Kitimat Copper-Gold Property, spanning 6,801.41 hectares within the Skeena Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia located northwest of the deep-water port community of Kitimat, British Columbia. The property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, being within 10 km of tidewater, 1.5 km of rail, and 6 km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines. Exploration on the Kitimat property dates to the late 1960s, with the most significant historical work conducted by Decade Resources Ltd. (2010), which completed 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,437.5 meters in the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone, and drill intersection highlights of 0.54% Cu and 1.03 g/t Au over 117.07 m in Hole J-7 from 1.52 m, 0.55% Cu and 1.00 g/t Au over 103.65m in Hole J-1 from 9.15 m, 0.45% Cu and 0.80 g/t Au over 107.01m in Hole J-2 from 6.10 m, and 0.33% Cu and 0.41 g/t Au over 112.20m in Hole J-8 from 11.89 m.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing, road accessible Auxer Gold Mine, spanning 1,087 hectares located in Bonner County, Idaho, USA. This orogenic gold opportunity is positioned along one of the region's most significant structural corridors located within the prolific Hope Fault system. Historical exploration has demonstrated exceptional gold grades, with the 1936 Platts report documenting up to 21.0 g/t Au in surface samples and underground workings showing consistent mineralization over 4.3-meter widths averaging 9.42 g/t Au at an 18-meter depth.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Nekash Copper-Gold Project, a porphyry exploration opportunity located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA, along the prolific Idaho-Montana porphyry copper belt that hosts world-class systems such as Butte and CUMO. The project is fully road-accessible via maintained U.S. highways and forest service roads and consists of 70 unpatented federal lode claims covering 585 hectares.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stellar Property, spanning 5,389-hectares in British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt contiguous to the Stars Property.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern British Columbia spanning over 20,658 hectares with 10 priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.

Copper Quest has an earn-in option of up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the road accessible Rip Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project, spanning 4,700-hectares located in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt in central British Columbia.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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