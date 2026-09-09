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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 14:22
52,16 Euro
+0,52 % +0,27
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,0352,0914:26
52,0452,0814:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order from FMV for further work on future concept

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for continued concept work on future fighter system. The order value is approximately SEK 2.9 billion. The contract period is 2026-2028, with options for 2029 and 2030.

The contract is to further develop and demonstrate new technologies for future fighter system.

The work includes flying and ground-based demonstrators, advanced studies and the development of future system concepts for manned and unmanned systems.

The programme strengthens Sweden's national capabilities in systems integration, autonomy, signature adaptation, propulsion, digital development and future production capabilities. The work also contributes to building competence, reducing technical risks and creating freedom of action for future choices in Sweden's air combat capabilities.

"We are very pleased that FMV continues to show confidence in Saab through this new contract. The work is crucial to further develop and demonstrate new technologies that will be central to future fighter system," says Lars Tossman, head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.

The order builds on the contracts signed in 2024 and 2025.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com


Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.