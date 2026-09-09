SAAB AB: Saab receives order from FMV for further work on future concept

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for continued concept work on future fighter system. The order value is approximately SEK 2.9 billion. The contract period is 2026-2028, with options for 2029 and 2030.

The contract is to further develop and demonstrate new technologies for future fighter system.

The work includes flying and ground-based demonstrators, advanced studies and the development of future system concepts for manned and unmanned systems.

The programme strengthens Sweden's national capabilities in systems integration, autonomy, signature adaptation, propulsion, digital development and future production capabilities. The work also contributes to building competence, reducing technical risks and creating freedom of action for future choices in Sweden's air combat capabilities.

"We are very pleased that FMV continues to show confidence in Saab through this new contract. The work is crucial to further develop and demonstrate new technologies that will be central to future fighter system," says Lars Tossman, head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.

The order builds on the contracts signed in 2024 and 2025.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

