Proven ecosystem leader to guide the next phase of FiRa adoption and innovation

The FiRa Consortium today announced the appointment of Sunil Jogi as President, marking a significant milestone in the organization's continued growth. Through specifications and certification that build on IEEE 802.15.4, FiRa is strengthening the global ecosystem for secure, interoperable ranging and positioning solutions.

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Jogi is a respected wireless and semiconductor industry leader with more than 25 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has driven innovation, built global ecosystems, and fostered industry collaboration. His appointment reflects FiRa's commitment to continued growth and stronger alignment across the ultra-wideband (UWB) and broader wireless industries.

Jogi previously served on the FiRa Board of Directors and as Co-Chair of the Requirements Working Group, helping shape the organization's strategic direction and use case requirements.

"Sunil is widely recognized for his leadership, strategic vision, technological expertise, and ability to bring diverse stakeholders together to advance transformative solutions," said Rias Al-kadi, Vice Chair of the FiRa Board of Directors. "His ecosystem experience, longstanding involvement with the Consortium, and commitment to collaboration make him well-suited to expand FiRa's reach and impact. The Board is excited to work with Sunil as we shape the next chapter of innovation and market adoption."

Before becoming FiRa President, Jogi held several leadership positions during his 19-year career at FiRa Sponsor member NXP Semiconductors, including Director of UWB Marketing and Product Management. He helped move UWB from early development to large-scale commercial adoption, working with device manufacturers, platform providers, standards organizations, and regulatory stakeholders worldwide.

"It is a privilege to serve as President of the FiRa Consortium at such an important time for UWB," said Jogi. "FiRa has played a pivotal role in advancing UWB from a promising technology into a trusted foundation for secure, precise, and context-aware experiences. I look forward to working with our members, Board, and partners to drive innovation, strengthen interoperability, unlock new use cases, and expand FiRa's global adoption."

As President, Jogi will guide the Consortium's technical specifications, certification programs, regulatory engagement, and ecosystem initiatives, supporting the worldwide deployment of secure, interoperable FiRa-enabled solutions.

About FiRa Consortium

The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to transforming the way we interact with our environment by enabling precise location awareness for people and devices using the secured fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. FiRa does this by driving the development of technical specifications and certification, advocating for effective regulations, and defining a broad set of use cases. To learn more about FiRa technology and the Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Amy Neale

FiRa Consortium

Marketing Manager

Telephone: +1 734 664 8969

Email: press@firaconsortium.org