Microbubble-based technology enables magnetic bead-free cell selection for cell therapy research and development

Bracco Imaging, a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative healthcare solutions, today announced the expansion of its BubbleGen cell selection portfolio with the launch of the BubbleGen CD3+ T Cell Selection Kit. The kit, built on Bracco's microbubble technology, can enable new cell therapy workflows, including a highly scalable and cost-effective approach to manufacturing CAR-T cell therapies. This marks the first of multiple planned expansions of the BubbleGen family of cell selection solutions following the launch of its early access program in May this year.

Cell selection is a critical step in cell therapy manufacturing, but the industry standard magnetic bead-based approach adds complexity, time, and cost to workflows the enemies of scale. BubbleGen is Bracco's response to industry demand for non-magnetic bead-based alternatives, providing a gentle selection method that minimizes cell perturbation for more reliable downstream applications. At the core of this workflow is a deflatable microbubble technology that eliminates concerns around bead detachment, magnetic residuals, and cell loss in columns, enabling more efficient development of cell therapies from CAR-T to TCR-T.

BubbleGen CD3+ Cell Selection Kit is a scalable, ready-to-use solution designed for CD3+ T-cell isolation through a simplified, bead-free workflow. The kit supports applications and programs including:

T cell isolation and T cell depletion

CAR-T and TCR-T development

T cell process development workflows

The solution is designed to provide researchers with flexibility as therapeutic targets and manufacturing requirements evolve. "Cell therapy manufacturing requires technologies that can scale with the growing demands of the industry while reducing complexity and cost," said Sophie He, VP of Cell Therapy, Bracco Imaging. "The expansion of the BubbleGen portfolio reflects Bracco's commitment to advancing practical solutions for cell therapy developers as they move toward GMP manufacturing. By providing a ready-to-use CD3+ selection kit, we are helping researchers accelerate process development today while building a foundation for the next generation of cell therapies."

"Developers face increasing pressure to streamline manufacturing processes while maintaining high cell quality and consistency," said Thierry Bettinger, R&D Director, Bracco Research Center Geneva. "BubbleGen provides researchers with a bead-free approach that combines workflow simplicity with the flexibility needed to support emerging cell therapy applications. With this CD3+ solution, we are giving researchers tools that can address current needs, extending the flexibility for many therapeutic targets and workflows."

BubbleGen technology uses antibody-targeted lipid microbubbles to selectively bind desired cell populations. Following separation, the microbubbles naturally dissipate, leaving selected cells free of magnetic particles. BubbleGen supports rapid separation, compatibility with existing cell therapy workflows, and downstream applications such as phenotypic characterization, gene editing, gene expression analysis, and functional testing.

The BubbleGen CD3+ Cell Selection Kit is now available for research use. Researchers can purchase this kit and register to participate in evaluation programs for future applications at BubbleGen.com.

Bracco is introducing the kit next week at CAR-TCR Summit September 16-17 in Boston. Attendees can connect with the Bracco cell therapy team at booth #25 or attend the Bracco company presentation on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 12:20 PM during the Early-Stage Manufacturing stream.

About Bracco

Bracco Group, founded in 1927, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, committed to advancing healthcare and improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine.

The company operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated by international markets.

With a strong commitment to innovation investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research Development Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well as microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside AI-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging.

Discover more at www.bracco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909122600/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

IB Communications

bracco@ibcomms.agency

Bracco Press Contact:

Alessandra Vulpiani

alessandra.vulpiani@bracco.com

US-CLL-2600007 06/26