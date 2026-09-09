Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY), September 14. Management will host 1x1 meetings.

September 14. Management will host 1x1 meetings. Citizens Private Ophthalmology Summit (Virtual), September 17. Henric Bjarke, CEO, will present in a fireside discussion at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 17, and management will host 1x1 meetings.

Additionally, Tenpoint Therapeutics will participate in two upcoming medical meetings.

Academy 2026 Anaheim presented by the American Academy of Optometry (Anaheim, CA), September 30 October 3. Academy 2026 Anaheim offers an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in optometry with more than 150 industry-leading exhibitors, innovative papers and posters, and networking opportunities. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Booth 965.

presented by the September 30 October 3. Academy 2026 Anaheim offers an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in optometry with more than 150 industry-leading exhibitors, innovative papers and posters, and networking opportunities. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at The American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2026 (New Orleans, FL), October 9 12. This conference brings leaders in the profession together with physicians from across the world for a premier educational experience. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Booth 1955.

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the Morgan Stanley and Citizens conference representatives or contact the Company's investor relations team at tenpoint@gilmartinir.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.1,2 By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

____________________ 1 American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf. 2 National Eye Institute. Presbyopia. National Eye Institute. December 4, 2024. https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eyeconditions-and-diseases/presbyopia. Accessed January 7, 2026.

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Contacts:

Media:

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com

Eye Care Trade Media:

Michele Gray

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com