Eight-year, £960 million framework unlocks direct access to Veritone's sovereign AI video intelligence solutions

Veritone is one of twelve approved suppliers on the new national framework, giving UK policing and the wider public sector access to Veritone's AI solutions

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that its UK subsidiary, Veritone UK Ltd., has been awarded a place on BlueLight Commercial's National Open Framework for Digital Forensic Software and Tools, providing UK policing and the wider public sector with an efficient route to procure digital forensic software, hardware, tools and associated services, along with training and support.

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Developed following extensive engagement with the policing industry, the framework has been specifically designed to allow the Forensic Science Regulator's Code of Practice, helping forces meet increasing regulatory and quality assurance requirements while maintaining operational effectiveness.

Twelve suppliers, including Veritone, have been awarded places on the framework, which addresses an estimated national market spend of £50 million per annum, and carries a total potential upper limit value of up to £960 million across its maximum eight-year lifespan. "We are proud to be a supplier on the BlueLight Commercial Digital Forensic Software and Tools Framework, providing UK policing with ready access to our solutions," said Ryan Steelberg, Chairman and CEO at Veritone. "We look forward to supporting forces through collaborative procurement, innovation and the delivery of high-quality digital forensic capabilities."

Through the framework, UK Public Sector agencies will gain access to Veritone's enterprise digital evidence, video intelligence and redaction solutions. Built to align with the statutory expectations of the Forensic Science Regulator (FSR) Code of Practice, Veritone's platform leverages the aiWARE orchestration layer to unify cognitive and semantic AI models, including transcription, OCR, object detection, and logo identification, with open-weight vision and foundational multi-modality models. This modular architecture delivers advanced video intelligence and automated evidence metadata creation while being designed to provide complete data sovereignty and operational control within secure agency environments.

"Securing a place on this national framework demonstrates Veritone's dedicated focus on empowering law enforcement through trusted, sovereign AI software," Steelberg continued. "By enabling UK police forces to quickly deploy our digital forensic solutions, we are accelerating investigation timelines, reducing operational backlogs, and safeguarding sensitive evidentiary assets under strict regulatory standards."

The BlueLight Commercial framework selection reinforces Veritone's expanding global public sector footprint, establishing a foundational model for sovereign AI deployment across critical justice and security agencies worldwide.

Supplier details and more information on the framework can be found on BlueLight Commercial's Digital Forensic Software and Tools page: https://bluelightcommercial.police.uk/helping-police/forensics/digital-forensic-software-and-tools/

The official award can be found on GOV UK page: https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/062476-2026

For more information on Veritone's public safety solutions, visit https://go.veritone.com/public-sector-uk/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and opportunities arising from Veritone UK Ltd's inclusion on the BlueLight Commercial framework for digital forensic software and tools; expected access to UK police forces and public sector agencies through the framework; the capabilities and performance of Veritone's aiWARE platform in law enforcement and digital forensic use cases; the estimated size and scope of the framework and related market opportunity; and Veritone's public sector strategy and growth opportunities. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the framework structure and whether UK police forces or other agencies will procure Veritone's products through the framework; the competitive nature of the framework, which includes multiple awarded suppliers; dependence on government procurement processes, budgets, and spending priorities; risks related to international operations, including regulatory, currency, and compliance requirements in the United Kingdom; risks related to public-sector deployment, data sovereignty, and regulatory compliance; market acceptance of Veritone's products and services; and those risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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