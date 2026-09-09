CoreTrust Europe unlocks new growth opportunities for global supplier partners, bringing measurable savings and operational leverage to multinational corporations operating across borders

CoreTrust, a premier group purchasing organization (GPO) with more than 20 years of leveraging data-driven procurement intelligence and $7 billion in aggregated spend, today announced the expansion of CoreTrust Europe and its procurement platform to the United Kingdom and key European markets, including France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland. While members can enroll when headquartered in these seven markets, CoreTrust's supplier partners deliver negotiated coverage that reaches members well beyond them. This strategic international expansion answers direct demand from CoreTrust's private equity partners and multinational members to extend the company's proven model into large, still-underserved European markets the same demand-led path CoreTrust has followed for nearly two decades in the United States.

CoreTrust Europe features nine trusted supplier partners across core indirect spend categories including Dell, FedEx, and Lyreco, among others enabling CoreTrust members to access negotiated contracts, consistent governance, and scalable procurement support across the UK and Europe more broadly, with several supplier partners already delivering pricing and service in ten or more countries. This expansion also reflects broader market momentum, as several of the company's established supplier partners scale their own operations across Europe, CoreTrust extending alongside them is a natural next step to meet the cross-border needs of their multinational customers.

"Enterprise supply chains do not stop at national borders, and neither should the strategic tools and expertise required to optimize them," said James Hallock, CoreTrust CEO. "International expansion represents a natural growth opportunity for CoreTrust, allowing us to continuously unlock new avenues of value for our members, private equity partners, and supplier network. CoreTrust Europe directly answers the call from both our members and supplier partners for borderless operational efficiency by bringing our model of aggregated spend and curated supplier performance to new markets to eliminate complexity, streamline sourcing, and capture real financial value."

"Twenty years ago, we proved that aggregated spend could fundamentally change how North American enterprises manage indirect costs. Today, we see European organizations at that very same inflection point," said Karin Manhardt, Vice President of Sales, Private Equity at CoreTrust. "The pull we're feeling from our private equity partners and members tells us we're just getting started. We have a long runway ahead in Europe, and we're committed to scaling alongside our partners as their needs grow across the region."

CoreTrust Europe currently includes several global and regional supplier partners across essential indirect spend categories, including:

FedEx Small Parcel Palletized Freight

Small Parcel Palletized Freight Lyreco PPE, Hygiene, Catering, Workplace Office Solutions

PPE, Hygiene, Catering, Workplace Office Solutions Dell IT Hardware (UK only)

IT Hardware (UK only) Enterprise Mobility Car Rental Flexible Long-Term Rental

Car Rental Flexible Long-Term Rental First Advantage Background Screening

Background Screening Dayforce HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Planning

HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Planning NPI IT Price Benchmarking and Negotiation Intelligence

IT Price Benchmarking and Negotiation Intelligence UKG Workforce Operating Platform

For members, the international reach delivers a unified procurement experience across regions, combining local pricing and implementation support with CoreTrust's established governance, analytics, and supplier vetting process. CoreTrust Europe is designed with members in mind, including:

Private equity-backed portfolio companies with UK or EU operations,

U.S.-based members expanding internationally, and

UK-based organizations seeking enterprise-grade procurement leverage.

For suppliers, CoreTrust Europe opens access to aggregated multinational demand without the complexity of bespoke contracting on a member-by-member basis. Supplier partners see faster pipeline conversion, reduced sales friction, and the ability to scale alongside CoreTrust as the platform expands into new countries and categories.

"As CoreTrust accelerates its European presence, our collaboration demonstrates how the FedEx Intelligent Global Network delivers greater supply chain agility, visibility, and scale," said Tracy Christoffersen, Vice President of Sales at FedEx. "Connecting more than 220 countries and territories, FedEx provides multinational organizations with the seamless connectivity they need to meet dynamic customer demands worldwide."

"Lyreco is excited to play a central role in the CoreTrust Europe expansion, which allows us to engage with highly qualified global buyers through a single, standardized framework to support our clients' workplace needs as they grow across regions," said John Andrews, UK Head of International Accounts, Lyreco.

CoreTrust Europe leverages the company's existing scale, supplier relationships, and internal maturity including its analytics, contracting, and legal frameworks to support international operations. CoreTrust will continue to expand the program with the addition of new markets, net-new spend categories, and broader supplier participation.

For more information on CoreTrust Europe, visit www.coretrustpg.com/who-we-serve/Europe.

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust is a premier strategic group purchasing organization (GPO) leveraging $7 billion in annual purchasing power to secure price stability and operational leverage on indirect spend for more than 4,000 impact-driven members. CoreTrust provides pre-negotiated contracts and specialized solutions across key enterprise categories, including corporate services, facilities, technology, and logistics, delivering curated supplier solutions and actionable insights to accelerate value realization. Learn more at www.coretrustpg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909827243/en/

Contacts:

Minh Le

Minh.Le@coretrustpg.com

615-422-7661