DJI Wins IFA Innovation Awards and Multiple "Best of IFA" Awards at IFA 2026 with Osmo 360 II, ROMO 2 Series, Osmo Pocket 4P, and Mic Mini 2S

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has concluded a triumphant exhibition at IFA 2026, winning the IFA Innovation Award with the ROMO 2 Series, and earning 27 prestigious "Best of IFA" honors from world-class media outlets, including CHIP, Netzwelt, Connect, GameStar, Inside Digital, Tom's Guide, Techradar, T3, Digital Trends, Yanko Design, and Gadget Flow, with more to follow.

This year, DJI captured the industry's attention by expanding its technology ecosystem across everyday creation, home robotics, and clean energy solutions, highlighted by three major European debuts and two recently launched creator tools.

Osmo 360 II: Opening New Horizons in Panoramic Imaging

The DJI Osmo 360 II redefines panoramic storytelling. Supporting native 8K/60fps video and a 14.5-stop dynamic range with independent dual-lens exposure, it captures striking highlight and shadow details under complex lighting. Powered by AI SuperNight 2.0 and a smart Spotlight Follow tracking system, it allows creators, travelers, and sports enthusiasts to record stunning 360° footage with ultimate ease.

ROMO 2 Series: The Next Generation of Intelligent Home Cleaning

The DJI ROMO 2 series (comprising the ROMO P2 and ROMO A2) achieves millimeter-level obstacle avoidance, navigating tight spaces and detecting obstacles as thin as 2 mm, including transparent barriers like glass doors. Equipped with an adaptive 123° ultra-wide-swing robotic arm to clean deep under furniture, a massive 36,000 Pa suction force, and active-lifting robotic legs that scale sills up to 8.5 cm, the ROMO 2 delivers a completely hands-free, deep-cleaning solution backed by a self-cleaning base station that offers up to 365 days of maintenance-free operation.

Osmo Pocket 4P & DJI Mic Mini 2S: Redefining Portable Creator Workflows

The Osmo Pocket 4P pocket cinema camera stands out with its dual-primary-camera system, featuring a 20mm wide-angle lens for environmental shots and a 60mm medium-telephoto lens for close-ups and portraits. Accompanying it is the DJI Mic Mini 2S, a coin-sized 12g wireless microphone delivering professional 32-bit float internal recording, two-level AI noise canceling, and cable-free ecosystem integration via DJI OsmoAudio.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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