Plume Design, Inc.: Mobinet to Deploy Plume Platform for Delivery of Smarter WiFi, Enhanced Security and Better Customer Experience to Subscribers across Mongolia

New AI-powered mobihome service gives customers stronger WiFi, advanced protection and greater control at no additional cost

PALO ALTO, Calif. and ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Design, Inc. ("Plume"), the award-winning global subscriber experience platform serving more than 450 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across 60 countries, today announced that Mongolian broadband provider Mobinet is deploying the Plume Platform to power its mobihome broadband service.

The new service gives Mobinet customers access to AI-optimized WiFi, advanced cybersecurity protection, parental controls and real-time home network management through an intuitive mobile app. The Plume Platform continuously learns and adapts to each household, helping deliver stronger WiFi coverage, more reliable connectivity and a safer online experience.

"At Mobinet, we believe customers deserve more than fast internet speeds," said Mr. Bat-Erdene Tuvd, Chief Technology Officer of Mobinet. "By partnering with Plume, we are bringing leading global technology to Mongolia that helps our customers enjoy better WiFi, stronger security and greater control of their digital lives. Just as importantly, it enables us to provide faster support and a better overall customer experience without increasing costs for our subscribers."

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Mobinet is introducing these advanced capabilities to subscribers without additional monthly charges, bringing world-class connected-home technology to Mongolian households.

"Mobinet understands that customer experience is the true differentiator in today's broadband market," said Chris Griffiths, Chief Technology Officer of Plume. "We are proud that after an extensive evaluation process, Mobinet selected the Plume Platform because of its unique ability to deliver smarter, safer and more reliable connectivity to households across Mongolia in a single unified solution."

The Plume Platform enables Mobinet to provide faster and more proactive customer support. With greater visibility into home network performance, Mobinet can identify and resolve many issues remotely, reducing service interruptions, minimizing technician visits and ensuring smoother complaint handling.

Powered by data from approximately 600 million connected devices worldwide, the Plume Platform continuously optimizes performance, protects connected devices and helps service providers proactively address network issues before they impact customers.

With mobihome powered by Plume, Mobinet is setting a new standard for broadband service in Mongolia by combining high-speed fiber connectivity with AI-driven WiFi optimization, cybersecurity protection and proactive customer care.

The Mobinet deployment reinforces Plume's continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific region and underscores the platform's ability to serve ISPs of every size and market position. Plume's cloud-native, software-only architecture works across CPE hardware, any cloud provider and any operating system, allowing Mobinet to maintain full control of its technology decisions without vendor lock-in. The platform's containerized design enables seamless software updates and rapid deployment of new capabilities without disrupting subscriber service.

About Mobinet

Mobinet is a leading Mongolian information and communications technology company delivering reliable internet connectivity, digital infrastructure, and enterprise ICT solutions. We provide high-speed fiber internet, dedicated business networks, cloud and data-center services, IP telephony, VPN, cybersecurity, and managed IT solutions. By combining robust network infrastructure with expert technical support, MobiNet helps households, businesses, and public organizations stay connected, operate efficiently, and accelerate their digital transformation.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed WiFi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016, enabling the company to scale across the globe and expand into managing the entire subscriber experience, including approximately 600 million connected devices, in 50 million homes, on behalf of more than 450 ISPs, across 60 countries. By integrating managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care, Plume created the first open, hardware-agnostic SaaS Subscriber Experience Platform for ISPs. Powered by an unmatched global dataset and AI optimization, the Plume Platform builds subscriber confidence through improved WiFi experiences, seamless new service implementation and proactive customer care. Plume's open-source framework OpenSync is pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Discover more at www.plume.com.

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