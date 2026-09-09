Enhesa Appoints Keith Berry as Chief Executive Officer

Moody's veteran brings deep AI, risk management and compliance expertise to the organization.

BRUSSELS, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhesa, the global leader in regulatory intelligence trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, today announced the appointment of Keith Berry as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Peter Schramme, who has led the company for the past seven years. Schramme transitions to Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer through the end of 2026, after which he will become Senior Board Advisor.

During his tenure as CEO, Schramme grew Enhesa into a regulatory intelligence leader, expanded the company into new compliance domains, and established AI-powered regulatory intelligence as core to the platform. The company is now pushing further with a new wave of agentic capabilities that make regulatory intelligence more proactive and actionable, while letting customers connect their own AI agents directly into Enhesa's data.

The foundation for this approach is Enhesa's structured regulatory intelligence and expert-curated content. Its regulatory data connects developments, legal foundations and requirements, with traceability back to source legislation. This provides the regulatory context and intelligence that AI-powered experiences need to deliver trusted and explainable results.

"Compliance teams must absorb regulatory change at a pace no manual process can keep up with," said Berry. "Enhesa already sets the standard with the regulatory data and expertise AI needs most, with every determination traceable back to the source legislation. I look forward to building on that foundation, further developing Enhesa's AI and agentic capabilities that users can trust for always-on risk and compliance."

Prior to Enhesa, Berry spent 18 years at Moody's and most recently was General Manager of Third-Party Risk Management Solutions. At Moody's, he oversaw the creation of its first AI agents for compliance and tripled the business unit's revenue. His deep expertise in building unified platforms that combine proprietary data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence will be instrumental in helping Enhesa's clients across environmental, health and safety, product, chemical, and corporate sustainability regulation.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Peter for his outstanding leadership and contribution," said Patrick Gale, Chairman, Enhesa. "Peter built Enhesa into a global powerhouse, establishing a market-leading technology platform and laying the groundwork for this next chapter. As Enhesa enters this next chapter, we're delighted to have Keith onboard and to leverage his wealth of experience across compliance and risk."

"Leading Enhesa and the people who make it what it is has been the greatest privilege of my career," said Schramme. "We've built something truly differentiated: regulatory intelligence powered by expert-curated content, with complete traceability back to source legislation. That foundation of trusted, defensible insights is what makes our AI capabilities so powerful. The growth journey ahead is a fantastic one and I'm delighted for Keith to be leading the business going forward."

To learn more about Enhesa, visit www.enhesa.com.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the AI-powered regulatory intelligence platform trusted by the world's largest multinationals to see every compliance risk in one place, defend every decision, and act faster. Spanning environment, health and safety (EHS), product compliance, chemicals, and corporate sustainability, Enhesa combines AI-enhanced technology built on 35+ years of proprietary data with 160+ in-house regulatory and chemical experts across 40+ countries, tracking requirements across 450+ jurisdictions in 65+ languages. The leading Global Fortune 500 companies rely on Enhesa to turn regulatory complexity into clear, defensible action.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhesa-appoints-keith-berry-as-chief-executive-officer-302873106.html