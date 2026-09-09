Icentia Appoints Sanjay Voleti as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced digital health executive to lead Icentia's next phase of international growth, with a focus on expanding its presence in the U.S. market

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icentia has appointed Sanjay Voleti as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding co-founder Pierre Paquet, who led the company from its early development to its position as a major player in ambulatory ECG monitoring. Voleti will lead the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on scaling commercial adoption in the United States.

Voleti brings more than two decades of global executive experience across digital health, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and consumer technology. He joins Icentia at a pivotal stage in the company's growth, as it draws on its established international presence and accelerates commercial expansion, particularly in the United States.

Under Voleti's leadership, Icentia will continue to invest in ambulatory ECG monitoring, with a focus on technology deployment, enterprise customer acquisition, global operations and customer satisfaction. The company's goal is to make its end-to-end diagnostic solutions increasingly accessible to health systems, hospital networks and cardiology practices around the world.

"Icentia has built something remarkable: a technology platform that solves a real clinical need, solutions that deliver value to physicians and patients, and an organization with a strong international foundation," said Sanjay Voleti, CEO of Icentia. "I'm excited to work with the team to extend Icentia's impact, particularly in the U.S. market. Our focus will be on making it easier for healthcare organizations to adopt and scale Icentia's solutions while delivering an exceptional customer experience."

From Canadian roots to an international company

Since co-founding Icentia, Pierre Paquet has played a central role in transforming the company from a Canadian healthcare technology venture into an international organization. Under his leadership, Icentia established operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.

The transition comes as Icentia enters a new stage of development, with the infrastructure, technology and international footprint in place to support further growth.

"Building Icentia from the ground up and seeing it become an international company has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," said Pierre Paquet, co-founder of Icentia. "We have built a strong organization with a presence in four countries and established CardioSTAT as a leading platform in continuous ambulatory ECG monitoring. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished and confident that the company is ready for its next chapter. The time is right to bring in a leader with the experience to take Icentia to the next level. Sanjay understands how to scale technology businesses internationally, build strategic partnerships and develop large markets. His international experience in digital health and background in scaling technology businesses, particularly his work at AliveCor, give him a strong understanding of both the opportunities and the challenges ahead. I'm especially excited to see what he can accomplish in the United States."

A track record in digital health and global technology

Before joining Icentia, Voleti was co-founder and CEO of Adventyx, an AI enterprise platform operating in the generative engine optimization (GEO) space.

Previously, he spent nearly six years as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Officer at AliveCor, where he was responsible for corporate strategy, strategic commercial partnerships and global market expansion for AI-powered ECG technologies.

Earlier in his career, Voleti held leadership and business management roles at Amazon and Texas Instruments, where he led international organizations, shaped product strategy and directed large-scale global go-to-market initiatives.

"Pierre and the team have done the hard work: building the technology, establishing the company internationally and earning the trust of clinicians and patients," said Voleti. "What excites me is how much room there is to grow from here - getting our diagnostic solutions into the hands of more healthcare organizations and changing how cardiac monitoring is delivered at scale."

About Icentia

Icentia is a healthcare technology company focused on cardiac diagnostic solutions. Its CardioSTAT platform is designed to provide healthcare professionals with high-quality ambulatory cardiac monitoring.

With operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Icentia serves healthcare organizations and cardiology professionals across international markets. The company is focused on combining innovative technology, clinical value and customer service to improve the delivery of cardiac diagnostics.

Media Contact: media@icentia.com

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