Hublot SA: BEYOND THE CANVAS: JEFF KOONS REIMAGINES TIME WITH HUBLOT

NYON, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot proudly announces an extraordinary collaboration with world-renowned artist Jeff Koons. A partnership made to take shape. Both Koons and Hublot operate on the same principle: transforming tension into form; contradiction into harmony; excess into precision. What appears playful is meticulously engineered. What feels effortless is the result of absolute mastery.And both legacies trace their breakthrough moment back to 1980, the year Hublot first disrupted watchmaking and Koons began redefining contemporary art.

Since 2011, Hublot has worked with artists, from architects to painters, from street to contemporary artists to designers, icons who reshape culture and challenge perception, turning creation into a statement of identity. Today, the Swiss luxury watchmaker is proud to announce one of the most prominent, commercially successful and polarizing figures in contemporary art as its new Hublot Ambassador: Jeff Koons. For over four decades, he has transformed everyday objects into cultural icons. Balloon Dog, Rabbit, Puppy: simple forms elevated through scale, craftsmanship and attention to detail. What looks light is structurally complex. What feels spontaneous is highly constructed. This is where Hublot and Koons meet.

Like Koons, Hublot believes that craftsmanship should be felt. Through design, proprietary materials, in-house movements, technical innovation and uncompromising execution, Hublot transforms engineering into emotion and complexity into clarity. Both share the same discipline: nothing is accidental. Every surface serves a purpose. Every detail is intentional. Every curve, finish and proportion exist for a reason.

"Hublot and I have always shared fascination for the material sciences. As an artist, I always want to be able to try to transcend an object, a material, into having the viewer be able to find more meaning in the finished work than just its individual parts, Hublot uses all the technology of making master timepieces, and also uses the material sciences to transcend the object into representing something that all of us can find even more relevance and meaning. Hublot is a manufacture of depth, where materials are reinvented, movements refined and design reengineered with purpose," stated Jeff Koons.

"We are proud to collaborate with Jeff Koons. Few artists have transformed contemporary culture, turning everyday objects into global icons through scale, precision and uncompromising execution, in the way that Jeff Koons has done. This partnership reflects exactly where Hublot stands today: substance. It is great to share with Jeff what Hublot has always thrived on: tension between tradition and disruption, mechanics and emotion, innovation and craftsmanship, revealing that beneath the boldness lies extraordinary discipline; beneath the surface lies mastery." stated Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot.

This collaboration is not about surface. It is about what lies beneath it. Together, Hublot and Koons give volume to icons with craftsmanship, meaning and emotion.

JEFF KOONS

Few artists have transformed popular culture into iconography as profoundly as Jeff Koons. For over forty years, he has redefined contemporary art by taking everyday objects and elevating them through scale, transformation of material, craftsmanship with great precision and care. Known for works such as Balloon Dog, Rabbit and Puppy, Koons turns the ordinary into the extraordinary, the ephemeral into the permanent and the playful into the monumental. Beneath the reflective surfaces and universally recognizable forms lies a discipline rooted in the experience of feelings and sensation and a commitment to realizing a vision through execution. Behind their playful appearance lies a profound connection to human experience and our communal history, along with a celebration of this moment in time. His work revolves around themes of self-acceptance, empowerment, and transcendence. Mirror-polished surfaces, industrial precision and obsessive attention to detail have become his signature, transforming ephemeral objects into timeless iconic symbols.

HUBLOT

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house calibers, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Since 2026, Hublot's commitment to technical excellence has been backed by an evolved warranty structure for eligible timepieces purchased from January 1, 2026 onwards, featuring a 5-year basic warranty and the possibility of an additional 5-year extension for eligible timepieces through the Hublotista program, provided the basic warranty is still active at the time of registration. This would extend the coverage up to ten years.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA EuroTM). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

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