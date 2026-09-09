Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray Expands European Footprint, Launching 20 FAST Channels Across 13 Countries on LG Channels

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, today announced a significant expansion of its European presence through a new agreement with LG. Starting in October, Stingray will launch 20 FAST channels on LG Channels, available to LG Smart TV owners across 13 European countries. This expansive rollout brings a diverse and highly curated selection of music, concert, and lifestyle programming directly to the living rooms of LG TV owners. The lineup features a mix of broadly appealing content and highly localized programming tailored to regional tastes.

At the core of this launch is Stingray Music, which offers expertly curated audio music channels for every mood and genre. To cater to specific regional audiences, Stingray is introducing dedicated local content across key European markets. This includes a suite of dedicated Total Hits channels customized for France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, and Portugal. The rollout is further enriched by unique regional offerings such as Schlager and 80s & 90s Pop in Germany, Chansons in France, Italo Disco in Italy, Soft Hits NL and Piraten Hits in the Netherlands, Fado Classics in Portugal, and 80s & 90s Pop in Sweden.

The launch also includes Qello Concerts, bringing legendary full-length concerts films and music documentaries featuring beloved artists to viewers in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.

The offering is rounded out by a suite of immersive lifestyle and ambient video channels, widely distributed across 13 major markets including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the UK:

Cozy Café: A blend of trendy coffee house visuals and lo-fi beats to create the perfect backdrop for focus, relaxation, and inspiration.

A blend of trendy coffee house visuals and lo-fi beats to create the perfect backdrop for focus, relaxation, and inspiration. Cityscapes: Offers breathtaking aerial views of iconic cities set to curated downtempo music, taking viewers on a captivating journey around the globe.

Offers breathtaking aerial views of iconic cities set to curated downtempo music, taking viewers on a captivating journey around the globe. Free Riding: An adrenaline-fueled journey into the world of extreme sports, from surfing and snowboarding to rock climbing.

An adrenaline-fueled journey into the world of extreme sports, from surfing and snowboarding to rock climbing. Loupe Art: A first-of-its-kind streaming platform for visual art, combining curated original artist content and ambient art + music channels.

A first-of-its-kind streaming platform for visual art, combining curated original artist content and ambient art + music channels. Stargaze: Captivates viewers in starry nights and cosmic vistas, offering a sanctuary for contemplation. Serene music accompanies each scene, inviting them on a dreamy escapade to explore the mysteries of the universe.





"This partnership with LG marks an exciting milestone in our ongoing strategy to build and solidify Stingray's presence across Europe," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. "By delivering a combination of globally loved lifestyle video content and highly localized music channels, we are providing European audiences with a tailored, premium entertainment experience."

The new Stingray channels will begin rolling out in October on LG TV sets via the free LG Channels platform.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world's leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray's vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 5,000 channels in 37 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs.

For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Director, Communications and Partnerships Stingray fgagnier@stingray.com