HiveMQ Launches Platform to Turn Real-Time Manufacturing Plant Data into Operational Intelligence

New platform helps manufacturers reduce downtime, improve efficiency and replicate proven operational improvements from one plant across the enterprise

BOSTON and BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiveMQ today announced the launch of HiveMQ Platform, a single system for manufacturers to connect, contextualize, analyze and act on operational data in real time.

The industrial data platform for agentic AI brings data streaming, intelligence and governed action together, turning plant-floor signals into operational decisions as they happen.

Manufacturers don't lack data. They lack data they can trust in the moment it is needed. Plant floors generate continuous signals from machines, sensors and systems, but that data is often fragmented, inconsistent and missing the context that explains which asset produced it, which process, shift or product it relates to and whether the reading is valid. As manufacturers put AI on top of that foundation, uncertainty becomes an operational risk: every insight, recommendation and action inherits the weaknesses in the data beneath it.

With this launch, HiveMQ expands beyond industrial data streaming. Built on the trusted MQTT foundation HiveMQ has run in mission-critical environments for more than 12 years, HiveMQ Platform connects data across existing OT and IT systems, gives it consistent meaning and analyzes it while operations are still running. The platform allows people and systems to act on that intelligence close to operations, where it can have an immediate impact.

HiveMQ CTO Magnus McCune said: "Manufacturers are not going to jump from dashboards to autonomous operations overnight, and they shouldn't. They need to understand what is happening, diagnose why and determine the right response before they automate it. HiveMQ Platform gives them a governed path from real-time insight to action, with people in control at every step."

Rather than requiring manufacturers to model their entire industrial data estate upfront, HiveMQ Platform lets them start with one operational problem, contextualize the data needed to solve it and then replicate the proven approach across plants. The platform is designed for operational questions such as why a line's performance has dropped, whether a quality deviation requires immediate intervention or how to prevent an equipment fault from becoming prolonged downtime.

HiveMQ Platform enables industrial organizations to:

Connect: Create a resilient, secure, real-time backbone across existing OT and IT systems, from edge to cloud, so teams can bring new plants and use cases online faster with less integration work.

Create a resilient, secure, real-time backbone across existing OT and IT systems, from edge to cloud, so teams can bring new plants and use cases online faster with less integration work. Contextualize: Define data models and governance once and apply them consistently, so teams spend less time preparing data and can replicate proven use cases across plants.

Define data models and governance once and apply them consistently, so teams spend less time preparing data and can replicate proven use cases across plants. Analyze: Calculate trusted KPIs close to the source and surface deviations while operations are still running, so teams can diagnose problems faster and act before downtime, energy use or scrap grows.

Calculate trusted KPIs close to the source and surface deviations while operations are still running, so teams can diagnose problems faster and act before downtime, energy use or scrap grows. Act: Put trusted intelligence into governed, human-supervised workflows, so teams can respond faster, preserve expert knowledge and repeat proven decisions safely across shifts and plants.

HiveMQ Platform is available today. Learn more and start free at hivemq.com.

Media contact

Alice Gibson

alice.gibson@hivemq.com

Notes to editor

Response to HiveMQ Platform

"Trust will determine how quickly manufacturers can turn AI ambition into operational value. I welcome HiveMQ's evolution from a leading MQTT broker into a platform that connects, contextualizes and governs industrial data, creating the foundation on which AI can act responsibly. Combined with Orange Business's secure connectivity, industrial integration expertise and global reach, we can bring innovation and excellence at scale to our joint customers. Together, Orange Business and HiveMQ can help manufacturers build trusted smart manufacturing foundations and accelerate their transition towards more intelligent operations."

Sam Waes, Head of Smart Industries Europe, Orange Business

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ is the industrial data platform for agentic AI, helping industrial organizations improve reliability, efficiency and decision-making by turning real-time operational data into trusted intelligence and action. Built on MQTT, HiveMQ connects, contextualizes, analyzes and enables action on data from edge to cloud, creating governed, AI-ready pipelines. Designed for always-on, mission-critical environments, HiveMQ Platform unifies OT and IT teams around trusted, contextualized data. Leading enterprises including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Liberty Global and Eli Lilly trust HiveMQ as they move from connected assets to intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations.

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