Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09. Sep 2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street address Venloer Strasse 151-153 Postal code 50672 City Cologne LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Attribution due to execution of a will

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural Person

Name Birth date Thomas Stähelin Dr. 04.10.1947

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Kühne Aviation GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31.08.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 20.000010065862% 0.00% 20.000010065862% 1,202,082,895 Previous notification n/a% n/a% n/a% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 0 240,416,700 0.00% 20.00% Total 240,416,700 20.000010065862%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Dr. Thomas Stähelin FROMER Services GmbH Kühne Holding AG Kühne Aviation GmbH 20.00% 20.00%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Due to the passing of Mr. Klaus-Michael Kühne on 23 August 2026, FROMER Services GmbH was appointed as the executor of the estate on 31 August 2026 to administer the estate and to carry out its distribution in accordance with the instructions laid down by the deceased or, where applicable, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Date

08.09.2026

End of message

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