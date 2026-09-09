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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
09.09.26 | 15:47
7,686 Euro
-1,54 % -0,120
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6907,69416:04
7,7007,70416:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 14:22 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09. Sep 2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street address Venloer Strasse 151-153
Postal code 50672
City Cologne
LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Attribution due to execution of a will

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural Person

NameBirth date
Thomas Stähelin Dr. 04.10.1947

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
Kühne Aviation GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31.08.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New20.000010065862% 0.00% 20.000010065862% 1,202,082,895
Previous notificationn/a% n/a% n/a% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 0 240,416,700 0.00% 20.00%
Total240,416,700 20.000010065862%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Thomas Stähelin
FROMER Services GmbH
Kühne Holding AG
Kühne Aviation GmbH 20.00% 20.00%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Due to the passing of Mr. Klaus-Michael Kühne on 23 August 2026, FROMER Services GmbH was appointed as the executor of the estate on 31 August 2026 to administer the estate and to carry out its distribution in accordance with the instructions laid down by the deceased or, where applicable, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Date

08.09.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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