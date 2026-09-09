Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Abaxx Exchange LNG Futures Reach New Monthly Volume Highs in August 2026

GOM and NPA LNG futures each reached their highest monthly trading volumes to date, with aggregate LNG volume increasing 24% over July.

Trading conditions improved even as headline volume fell. Outright trades rose to 15% of all activity, bid-ask spreads narrowed in multiple active contracts, and order book depth increased, reflecting ongoing efforts to create the conditions for broader commercial participation. Total volume declined to 377,949 contracts from July's record high, but remained above June levels.

Six-month trading volume and ADV were more than 10x those of the preceding six-month period, while average daily open interest more than doubled.





TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) ("Abaxx" or the "Company"), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), today reported August 2026 trading results, including new monthly volume highs in Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and North Pacific Asia (NPA) LNG futures.









GOM and NPA LNG futures reached their highest monthly volumes to date in August

GOM futures volume increased 25% to 24,971 contracts and NPA futures volume increased 23% to 24,898 contracts, bringing aggregate LNG futures volume to 49,869 contracts, up 24% from July.

Total Abaxx Exchange volume declined from July to 377,949 contracts in August, with ADV of 18,897 contracts per day. The decrease was led by Gold Singapore (GKS) futures, which traded 174,681 contracts in August following a record 543,100 contracts in July, marking the contract's fifth consecutive month with monthly volume above 170,000 contracts.

Consistent with prior guidance, the Company expects trading activity to vary from month to month as its markets develop. The Company believes that the reported August activity reflects normal variability, including lower summer trading activity, which continued into September with the Singapore School Holiday week, and the effects of adjustments - but not reductions - to liquidity provider programs as part of Abaxx Exchange's continual efforts to create the conditions needed for broader commercial participation in its markets.

Measured over six-month periods, trading volume and ADV for the six months ended August 31 were more than 10 times those of the preceding six months, while average daily open interest more than doubled. Volume increased from 204,767 to 2,209,610 contracts; ADV from 1,638 to 17,537 contracts per day; and average daily open interest from 353 to 782.





August trading reflected improving liquidity conditions and a greater share of outright activity

Beyond headline volume and open interest, the results of the Company's efforts to create the conditions for broader commercial participation, including by making adjustments to its liquidity provider programs¹, can be seen in improving trading composition and liquidity conditions.

Trading activity continued to broaden in August, with outright trades - transactions in a single futures contract rather than a spread between contract months - accounting for 15.82% of total volume. This brought the Q3-to-date outright share to 7.19%, compared with 3.53% in Q2. Gold Singapore (GKS) and Silver Singapore (SSP) futures recorded ou??tright shares of 13.26% and 18.65% of August volume, respectively. Increased activity in individual contract months contributes directly to price formation and ultimately supports the continued development of forward-curve liquidity across Abaxx Exchange's markets.

Liquidity conditions also improved in August, with increased order-book depth in addition to narrower bid-ask spreads in multiple active contract months.

Detailed Abaxx Exchange market data is available at abaxx.exchange/market-data and through its licensed data distributors, which include Bloomberg, LSEG, Zema Global, TradingView, and ipushpull.

¹ For more information about the Company's liquidity-provider programs, readers should consult the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 17, 2026 and the Company's broader disclosure on SEDAR+.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech abaxx.exchange abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: tara@abaxx.tech

Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "target", "purpose", "goal", "objective", "ongoing", "potential", "likely" or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx's objectives, future plans, the development of broader commercial participation and improving market quality on Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx's role in the development of energy and commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; the risk that trading volume, average daily volume, and open interest on Abaxx Exchange may not continue to grow, or may decline, if the liquidity-related credits provided under Abaxx's market maker and liquidity provider programs are reduced, discontinued, or otherwise changed, or if market participants who currently trade on Abaxx Exchange in connection with such programs do not continue to trade, or do not increase their trading activity, independently of such programs; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors and assumptions which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: Abaxx's assumption that trading volume and liquidity on Abaxx Exchange will continue to develop over time, independently of its market maker and liquidity provider programs; the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; risks related to operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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