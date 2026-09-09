Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.: Ascent Solar Technologies Expands Commercial and Defense Industry Expertise with Strategic Leadership Appointments

THORNTON, Colo., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ("Ascent" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the additions of Tom Bawol as the Company's new Director of Strategic Sales & Market Development, and LTG. Steve Smith to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board in the role of Strategic Advisor.

Together, these appointments add decades of military leadership, strategic planning, operational management and business development experience to Ascent as it continues expanding the commercial reach of its thin-film PV technology within the space, defense, unmanned systems and other burgeoning markets.

Bawol joins Ascent after completing over 20 years of service as a leader in the U.S. Army Special Forces. During that time, he developed extensive experience leading complex operations, building partnerships and government, defense and commercial stakeholders. Recently, he expanded his experience in the private sector with roles in energy infrastructure and federal technology sales. His work has given him hands-on experience in identifying government customer requirements and developing strategies to translate emerging market needs into commercial growth opportunities.

In his new role, Bawol will help identify and develop new commercial opportunities for the Company's thin-film PV technology. He will cultivate strategic relationships with prospective customers and partners to support Ascent's continued expansion into markets in need of power generation capabilities that thrive in punishing conditions and environments.

LTG. Smith joins Ascent's Strategic Advisory Board following a distinguished career in the U.S. Army that included senior leadership positions that oversaw large-scale military operations, logistics, technology integration and multinational partnerships. More recently, LTG. Smith served as the Deputy Commanding General of Western Hemisphere Command, where he oversaw approximately 700,000 personnel with a $4.8 billion budget.

At Ascent, his role on the Strategic Advisory Board will involve leveraging his vast experience with military operations, technology adoption and government partnerships to advise Company leadership on strategic opportunities and potential applications for the Company's thin-film PV technology within its core markets.

"Tom Bawol and LTG. Steve Smith are both proven leaders that bring exceptional experience in relationship development and identifying actionable business development opportunities where our thin-film solar technology can actively address real-world challenges," said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. "Their expertise will play a crucial role in our continued efforts to expand the commercial reach of our thin-film products in space, defense, unmanned systems, marine and other core markets."

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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